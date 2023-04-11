The top five essay winners, from left to right, were: Alexi Stoner (overall winner), Leah Meyerkorth, Gracie Walker, and Deyton Burke. Teagan Taylor is not pictured.

The D.A.R.E. Role Models included, from left to right: front row – Alex Ramirez, Kylie Nuckolls, Morgan Cofer, Mikayla Makings, Anneliese Clauson, and Kiara Hines; and back row – Brecken Kelly, Phillip Herron, Brogan Krutz, Kyler Hughes, Micah Makings, Aidan Burke, and Jayden Krutz. Role Models dressed as mascots were Caleb Lucas (Blue Jay), Cameron Oswald (Bulldog), Brayden Graves (D.A.R.E. Lion), and Daniel Lesher (Indian). (Ken Miller photo)

Lance Lansdown was the guest speaker at the Atchison County D.A.R.E. graduation Wednesday, April 5. Lance spoke about the loss of his son, Colby, to drugs in 2021. Lance talked about the importance of saying no and walking away and most of all, “If you see something, say something, because it is better to lose a friendship than a friend.”

Alexi Stoner was the overall winner in the essay contest. Alexi received her awards and then read her essay.

Grady Cook was all smiles as he received his certificate.

Keely Bredensteiner shakes Chief Deputy Sons’ hand as she receives her certificate.

Chief Deputy Rick Sons presents Brenna Kingery with her certificate.