Tarkio Tech will be hosting a job fair Tuesday, April 18, 2023, for its 2023 graduates and the event is also open to the public. Fifty-two companies from the region have been invited to send representatives. Many of these companies will be arriving with contracts in hand. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. and will conclude at 4:00 p.m. This is a come and go fair, so you can work around your schedule. Companies will be set up on the first and second floor of Thompson Learning Center.

Areas of employment that have been invited include welding, HVAC, computer information, and CNA.