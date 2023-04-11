Citizens gathered at a town hall meeting Monday, April 10, to hear about the future of the Rock Port City Pool.

The City of Rock Port Board of Aldermen, along with the Rock Port Park Board, held a joint special meeting on Monday, April 10, 2023, to discuss the future of the Rock Port City Pool. Park Board members Jennifer Geib and Sheena Roup gave a Powerpoint presentation of what the Park Board had been planning for the pool and the costs that are associated with the projects. The plan was to put a liner in the pool to try and help with the loss of water and to slow down the deterioration of the pool until they could get more funding. However, it lead to other problems that the pool is facing and that is the guttering system. In order to install the liner, the gutters need to be fixed, but the cost to replace the gutters is in the neighborhood of $225,000 and the cost to patch the holes that they can find is estimated to be $40,000 to $50,000.

For those in attendance the general consensus was to keep the pool open, but there wasn’t a clear plan decided at the meeting. The aldermen and Park Board stayed after the town hall meeting to have further discussion. Many ideas were talked about, from building a new pool that is estimated to be around $3,000,000, to just making the necessary repairs to get by for a few years, to have time to raise the money. Stay tuned for future developments.