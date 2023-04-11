Salvation Army Summer Camp will be June 27-30, 2023, for 8-12 year olds from Fairfax, Rock Port, and Tarkio, Missouri. The camp will be held at Three Trails Camp, Kansas City, Missouri. This is a Service Extension Camp only for rural Kansas and Northwest Missouri students. A special event for this year will be taking a tour of Arrowhead Stadium.

Check out the Three Trails Camp site at www.threetrailscamp.org where you can look at pictures and read about the camp. This camp is nestled in the city, but you would never know it once you get on the grounds. Nature is all around you.

The cost is $20.00, but there are scholarships available for camp. Transportation to and from camp is provided.

If you want to sign up you must register your camper online. Go to https://threetrailscamp.org and click on summer camp, create an account, and start a new application. Pick Service Extension Camp 2023, enter your camper’s name, shirt size, and pick a special activity your camper wants to be involved in.

When you fill out the forms necessary to enroll in camp it will ask what Salvation Army Extension Unit you are involved with. Select Rock Port, Mo. Unit.

Once all forms are filled out, submit your application, and mail your camp fee to Three Trails Camp, Attn: Haley Greer, P.O. Box 412577, Kansas City, MO 64141-2577

If you have questions, contact your school nurse or Janene McEnaney, Atchison County Salvation Army board member, at 660-623-0557. Registration is open at this time so don’t wait . . . get signed up for a fun summer camp!