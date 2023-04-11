Allen-Schiffern American Legion Auxiliary will hold its spring rummage sale April 21-22, 2023, at the Tarkio American Legion Building (3rd and Broad streets). Stop by the sale from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

Donation take-in will be April 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, and 19, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. No donations will be accepted on April 20 to allow time for unpacking and organizing. Everyone is asked to bring donations early! Please do not donate old computers/TVs or tires. For more information, contact KC Hines, rummage sale chairperson, at 660-623-9297.