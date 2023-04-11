Presented with Quilts of Valor at the Gubser Easter gathering were veterans Carl Shelton, Raymond Gubser, Marvin Gubser, Bob Gubser, and Marlin Gubser. Larry Newhouse also received a quilt but is not pictured.

The Gubser family held a special presentation at the Gubser Easter gathering. Their veterans were presented with Quilts of Valor machine pieced by the Shenandoah American Legion Auxiliary Unit #88 and the Quilts of Valor group Southwest Iowa Scrappy Quilters. Carol Cox and Jennifer Golden presented the quilts. Receiving quilts were:

Carl Eugene Shelton, Farragut, Iowa – Army, Vietnam 1963-1965; 809th Engineer Battalion, Thailand;392nd Engineer Co.(LE) Fort Lee; Va 2nd US Army

Raymond Gubser, Atchison, Kansas – Air Force, Master Sergeant 1953-1973, Germany, Vietnam and Thailand

Marvin Lee Gubser, Hamburg, Iowa – Army, Vietnam 1970-1971; SPF E-4; Stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, served with twin brother.

Robert “Bob” L. Gubser, Lincoln, Nebraska – Air Force; Vietnam 1969-1973 Staff Sgt. Stationed in Okinawa, Mechanic on B52 Bomber.

Marlin R. Gubser, Rock Port, Missouri – Army 1970-1971 Stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, was waiting to be sent to Vietnam, but the war ended, Spec. 4

Larry Newhouse, Ames, Iowa – National Guard

It was very interesting to hear the different stories. Raymond Gubser said it best, “I have seen sunsets in 35 countries, but the most beautiful one is from the front porch of the house I was born in.”