In celebration of alumni weekends and graduations happening in Atchison County next month, the Atchison County Mail is working on a collection of stories to catch up with anyone who has graduated from any Atchison County school. We want to hear your story!

So far, we have heard from alumni who are currently serving in the National Guard and accepted to Northwest Missouri State University for Physical Education as well as got married and started a family. Another individual has come back to her local community after graduating from NWMSU in December 2022 with a Business Management and Marketing Degree and is now a licensed insurance sales associate working in Maryville and Rock Port offices. We are excited to share their full stories and many more to come!

Anyone who is a graduate of Atchison County schools or knows a graduate can share information about themselves, a family member or friend regarding their career path, travel, achievements, accolades, or any story you think our community would love to hear about!

To share your story, see the Google doc shared on the Atchison County Mail’s Facebook page or email jenniferroup@gmail.com for a link.