Rock Port’s Caleb Lucas placed 1st in the 3200 meter run , 2nd in the 1600 meter run, and 4th in the 800 meter run with times of 12:27.62, 5:13.72, and 2:19.00 respectively. Caleb earned 22.5 individual points at Blue Jay Relays and received the 2023 Milton Reid Award.

Rock Port’s Brentyn Herron placed 8th in the shot with a put of 10.95m.

Lady Blue Jay Addison Maifeld competes in the long jump.

Lady Blue Jay Avery Meyerkorth placed 3rd in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:32.22.

Rock Port’s Phillip Herron won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 46.11.

Blue Jay Gus Heintz placed 2nd in the pole vault with a height of 3.05m.

Lady Blue Jay Ella Meyerkorth placed 2nd in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.29.

Wolf Jarrett Spinnato won the 100, 200, and 400 meter dash events with times of 11.26, 24.02, and 55.88 respectively.

Wolf Gavyn Irvine placed 4th in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 49.12.

Lady Wolf Lizzie Schlueter won both the 100 and 300 meter hurdle events with times of 17.01 and 49.25 respectively.

Tommi Martin runs way ahead of the pack, easily placing 1st in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:24.03. Tommi also won the javelin throw.

EA’s Jarrad Jamison competes in the 400 meter dash.

EA’s Faith Anderson won the high jump with a height of 1.65m.

The Rock Port Blue Jays hosted the 55th annual Blue Jay Relays April 11, 2023, at Blue Jay Stadium.

The East Atchison (EA) girls’ team won the meet with 105 points, followed by the Rock Port girls with 81. Other team rankings and scores were: 3rd, Mound City (MC); 4th, Platte Valley (PV) 70; 5th, Worth County (WC) 60; 6th, St. Joseph Christian (SJC) 55; 7th, Albany (A) 51; 8th, South Holt (SH) 28; 9th, Nodaway Valley (NV) 27; 10th, Stanberry (S) 21; 11th, Northeast Nodaway (NEN) 9; 12th, North Nodaway (NN) 8; 13th, Union Star (US) 5, and 14th (H) 0.

The Albany (A) boys’ team won first place with 115 points. Other team rankings and scores were: 2nd, Worth County (WC) 94; 3rd, Mound City (MC) 86; 4th (tie), Platte Valley (PV) and East Atchison (EA) 67; 6th, Rock Port (RP) 59; 7th (tie), Nodaway Valley (NV) and Stanberry (S) 39; 9th, Union Star (US) 20; and 10th (tie), North Nodaway (NN) and St. Joseph Christian (SJC) 8.

Caleb Lucas earned 22.5 individual points and received the 2023 Milton Reid Award.

No new records were set at this year’s meet.

Results of the track meet are as follows:

GIRLS

100 Meter Dash – 1st, Audrey Gibson (MC), 13.41; 2nd, Natalie Hedlund (EA), 13.51; 3rd, Hailey Adwell (WC), 13.76; 4th, Izzie Hodge (US), 13.91; 5th, Kayley Hauber (PV), 13.95; 7th, Abigail Troncin (A), 13.98; 8th, Alexis Seiter (A), 14.08; 9th, Sydney Meadows (MC), 14.12; 10th, Emma Spencer (WC), 14.20; 11th, Reganne Fast (NV), 14.37; 12th, Kylie Nuckolls (RP), 14.52; 13th, Addison Lager (SJC), 14.60; 14th, Jayme McEnaney (RP), 14.70; 15th, Baylie Busby (NEN), 14.71; 16th, Katlyn James (S), 14.91; 17th, Lexi VanHoutan (SH), 14.94; 18th, Danielle Van Draska (S), 15.20; 19th, Bresayda Jimenez (EA), 15.85; 20th, Brynna Cashatt (US), 16.27; 21st, Kohner Vanderpool (PV), 18.20

200 Meter Dash – 1st, Audrey Gibson (MC), 27.86; 2nd, Kayley Hauber (PV), 28.26; 3rd, Hailey Adwell (WC), 28.56; 4th, Paige Hanson (NV), 28.71; 5th, Marli Hilton (S), 29.00; 6th, Addison Lager (SJC), 30.26; 7th, Kylie Nuckolls (RP), 30.65; 8th, Mylee Wilmes (NEN), 30.70; 9th, Rayla Hufford (MC), 30.79; 10th, Jayme McEnaney (RP), 31.07; 11th, Kennedy White (EA), 31.25; 12th, Wynona Reidlinger (A), 32.24; 13th, Lexi VanHoutan (SH), 32.28; 14th, Danielle Van Draska (S), 32.93; 15th, Sasha Deardorff (NEN), 33.18; 16th, Sienna Billings (PV), 33.84

400 Meter Dash – 1st, Charlee Stanley (SJC), 1:04.07; 2nd, Marli Hilton (S), 1:05.16; 3rd, Paige Hanson (NV), 1:05.34; 4th, Rayla Hufford (MC), 1:09.14; 5th, Mylee Wilmes (NEN), 1:09.18; 6th, Mikayla Makings (RP), 1:09.79; 7th, Kennedy White (EA), 1:11.58; 8th, Reganne Fast (NV), 1:11.94; 9th, Kaleah Messer (MC), 1:13.06; 10th, Addalea Barcus (NN), 1:14.89; 11th, Olivia Lauckner (US), 1:19.83; 12th, Brynna Cashatt (US), 1:22.15; 13th, Andrea Jenkins (NN), 1:23.30; 14th, Lily Pankau (RP), 1:25.40; 15th, Jette Pinckert (PV), 1:32.60

800 Meter Run – 1st, Tommi Martin (EA), 2:24.03; 2nd, Mya Wray (PV), 2:31.73; 3rd, Avery Meyerkorth (RP), 2:32.22; 4th, Kayte Pankau (MC), 2:39.64; 5th, Claire Manring (A), 2:40.75; 6th, Claire Phillips (SJC), 2:43.43; 7th, Mylie Holtman (PV), 2:55.89; 8th, Nikola Smith (SJC), 2:56.95; 9th, Emma Teten (RP), 3:26.76

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Mya Wray (PV), 5:44.88; 2nd, Norah Watkins (RP), 6:01.44; 3rd, Andrea Riley (PV), 6:08.05; 4th, Joy Wallick (SJC), 6:10.00; 5th, Brylea Paxson (WC), 6:45.26; 6th, Olivia Prussman (SH), 6:46.00; 7th, Andrea Jenkins (NN), 6:50.00; 8th, Emmie Akers (MC), 6:55.00; 9th, Sasha Deardorff (NEN), 7:36.91; 10th, Kendal Straub (EA), 7:40.00; 11th, Emma Teten (RP), 7:45.00; 12th, Alexis Bywater (EA), 7:50.00; 13th, Madison Billups (US), 7:55.00; 14th, Amy Richards (N), 7:56.00

3200 Meter Run – 1st, Norah Watkins (RP), 13:36.71; 2nd, Andrea Riley (PV), 14:13.80; 3rd, Olivia Prussman (SH), 14:59.48; 4th, Casey Wray (N), 17:28.78

100 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Lizzie Schlueter (EA), 17.01; 2nd, Keylee Siddens (A), 17.63; 3rd, Joy Wallick (SJC), 18.18; 4th, Kaleah Messer (MC), 18.93; 5th, Riley Ridge (WC), 19.38; 6th, Jailee Flora (PV), 19.63; 7th, Payten Shrader (RP), 20.77

300 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Lizzie Schlueter (EA), 49.25; 2nd, Ella Meyerkorth (RP), 49.29; 3rd, Brianna Biondo (SH), 50.93; 4th, Keylee Siddens (A), 54.96; 5th, Jacoby Driskell (RP), 55.89; 6th, Joy Wallick (SJC), 56.13; 7th, Allison Riley (PV), 56.57; 8th, Emalee Langford (PV), 59.67

4×100 Meter Relay – 1st, Albany, 54.25; 2nd, Mound City, 54.33; 3rd, Worth County, 54.54; 4th, East Atchison (Dalaynie Drummond, Natalie Hedlund, Claire Martin, Dylan Drummond), 55.80; 5th, Rock Port (Kylie Nuckolls, Addison Maifeld, Payten Shrader, Jayme McEnaney), 56.98; 6th, Platte Valley, 59.67; 7th, South Holt, 1:01.39

4×200 Meter Relay – 1st, Albany, 1:56.08; 2nd, East Atchison (Grace Oswald, Natalie Hedlund, Dylan Drummond, Lizzie Schlueter), 1:56.15; 3rd, St. Joseph Christian, 1:57.28; 4th, Mound City, 1:57.87; 5th, Worth County, 1:59.65; 6th, Rock Port (Kylie Nuckolls, Addison Maifeld, Jacoby Driskell, Jayme McEnaney), 2:03.93; 7th, Northeast Nodaway, 2:15.72; 8th, Platte Valley, 2:38.51

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, East Atchison (Grace Oswald, Tommi Martin, Lizzie Schlueter, Dylan Drummond), 4:27.34; 2nd, Rock Port (Ella Meyerkorth, Rylee Jenkins, Mikayla Makings, Avery Meyerkorth), 4:34.99; 3rd, Mound City, 4:36.69; 4th, Platte Valley, 4:53.17

4×800 Meter Relay – 1st, Rock Port (Ella Meyerkorth, Rylee Jenkins, Norah Watkins, Avery Meyerkorth), 10:34.08; 2nd, East Atchison (Grace Oswald, Claire Martin, Jayla Irvine, Tommi Martin), 10:43.49; 3rd, Platte Valley, 10:45.39; 4th, North Nodaway, 13:09.30

High Jump – 1st, Faith Anderson (EA), 1.65m; 2nd, Riley Ridge (WC), 1.55m; 3rd, Baylie Busby (NEN), 1.45m; 4th, Addison Noland (EA), 1.36m; 5th (tie), Reganne Fast (NV) and Katlyn James (S), 1.35m

Pole Vault – 1st, Ava Barnes (MC), 3.20m; 2nd, Eva Engel (WC), 3.05m; 3rd, Grace Oswald (EA), 2.44m; 4th, Katlyn James (S), 2.43m; 5th, Sydney Meadows (MC), 2.14m; 6th, Dalaynie Drummond (EA), 2.13m; 7th, Payten Shrader (RP), 1.83m

Long Jump – 1st, Jaci Jorgensen (SJC), 4.77m; 2nd, Abigail Troncin (A), 4.62m; 3rd, Natalie Hedlund (EA), 4.52m; 4th, Avery Meyerkorth (RP), 4.48m; 5th, Sydney Meadows (MC), 4.46m; 6th, Paige Hanson (NV), 4.43m; 7th, Katlyn James (S), 4.42m; 8th, Ava Barnes (MC), 4.37m; 9th, Jailee Flora (PV), 4.25m; 10th, Emma Spencer (WC), 4.23m; 11th, Emma Barrett (H), 4.18m; 12th, Lexi VanHoutan (SH), 3.75m; 13th, Bresayda Jimenez (EA), 3.72m; 14th, Rayleigh Smith (WC), 3.61m; 15th, Mylee Wilmes (NEN), 3.60m; 16th, Addison Maifeld (RP), 3.56m; 17th, Sasha Deardorff (NEN), 3.51m; 18th, Kaylee Smith (A), 3.44m; 19th, Kaitlyn Miller (US), 3.28m; 20th, Olivia Lauckner (US), 3.21m; 21st, Addalea Barcus (N), 3.03m; 22nd, Kohner Vanderpool (PV), 2.66m

Triple Jump – 1st, Jaci Jorgensen (SJC), 9.80m; 2nd, Brianna Biondo (SH), 9.72m; 3rd, Sydney Meadows (MC), 9.60m; 4th, Emalee Langford (PV), 9.11m; 5th, Jailee Flora (PV), 8.98m; 6th, Izzie Hodge (US), 8.74m; 7th, Jacoby Driskell (RP), 8.28m; 8th, Riley Ridge (WC), 8.04m; 9th, Kylee Preston (A), 7.88m; 10th, Addison Noland (EA), 7.87m; 11th, Katelyn Fletchall (WC), 7.34m; 12th, Emma Teten (RP), 7.30m; 13th, Destiny Panning (MC), 7.03m

Shot Put – 1st, Ava Graham (NV), 10.53m; 2nd, Jenna Mason (PV), 10.07m; 3rd, Mikayla Makings (RP), 10.05m; 4th, Zoey Prussman (SH), 9.64m; 5th, Kara-Jean Staton (WC), 9.57m; 6th, Miranda Rieger (MC), 9.16m; 7th, Hailee Barrett (H), 8.67m; 8th, Jencie James (S), 8.53m; 9th, Zoey Weatherd (A), 8.26m; 10th, Jayden Gust (S), 8.23m; 11th, Grace Wallick (SJC), 8.10m; 12th, Dalanie Auffert (NEN), 7.89m; 13th, Rainy Nordhausen (EA), 7.73m; 14th, Jette Pinckert (PV), 7.52m; 15th, Cali Driskell (RP), 7.24m; 16th, Lucardia Hendricks (N), 6.98m; 17th, Charlea Johnson (NV), 6.85m; 18th, Olivia Schaefer (EA), 6.25m; 19th, Emma Mazzotti (SH), 5.31m

Discus Throw – 1st, Rylee Jenkins (RP), 39.80m; 2nd, Emma Mercer (A), 34.02m; 3rd, Kara-Jean Staton (WC), 30.74m; 4th, Ava Graham (NV), 30.01m; 5th, Zoey Prussman (SH), 28.44m; 6th, Ali Brown (WC), 28.28m; 7th, Jencie James (S), 26.61m; 8th, Jenna Mason (PV), 26.35m; 9th, Hailee Barrett (H), 25.24m; 10th, Mikayla Makings (RP), 24.85m; 11th, Sienna Billings (PV), 24.02m; 12th, Dalanie Auffert (NEN), 23.44m; 13th, Grace Wallick (SJC), 22.33m; 14th, Charlea Johnson (NV), 22.28m; 15th, Allison Stickley (SJC), 21.25m; 16th, Hanna Buckles (SH), 21.09m; 17th, Lucardia Hendricks (NN), 19.98m; 18th, Vivian Laird (A), 19.93m; 19th, Jayden Gust (S), 19.68m; 20th, Rainy Nordhausen (EA), 19.22m; 21st, Olivia Schaefer (EA), 15.40m

Javelin Throw – 1st, Tommi Martin (EA), 36.80m; 2nd, Ali Brown (WC), 36.58m; 3rd, Danika Wattenbarger (SJC), 31.22m; 4th, Danielle Van Draska (S), 26.30m; 5th, Addison Maifeld (RP), 26.21m; 6th, Rylee Jenkins (RP), 25.60m; 7th, Rylee Ruckman (WC), 24.08m; 8th, Zoey Weatherd (A), 23.83m; 9th, Briley Holladay (NV), 22.99m; 10th, Andrea Jenkins (NN), 22.72m; 11th, Jencie James (S), 21.97m; 12th, Dalanie Auffert (NEN), 20.20m; 13th, Reese Miles (MC), 20.18m; 14th, Allison Stickley (SJC), 19.95m; 15th, Kayley Hauber (PV), 19.86m; 16th, Vivian Laird (A), 18.29m; 17th, Rainy Nordhausen (EA), 18.19m; 18th, Sienna Billings (PV), 16.16m

BOYS

100 Meter Dash – 1st, Jarrett Spinnato (EA), 11.26; 2nd, Porter Davis (A), 11.32; 3rd, Kyle Burke (A), 11.88; 4th, Dylan Lair (RP), 12.42; 5th, Ethan Frese (WC), 12.64; 6th, Bracton Cook (RP), 13.94; 7th, John Fuhrman (NV), 12.83; 8th, Clayton Davis (NV), 12.85; 9th, Hunter Dierenfeldt (US), 12.89; 10th, Chasen Piper (SH), 13.38; 11th, Kyler Scadden (NEN), 13.85; 12th, Lincoln Wake (WC), 14.17; 13th, Nathaniel Brown (SJC), 14.40; 14th, Braylon Foster (MC), 14.45; 15th, Xaden Crosby (PV), 15.72; 16th, Damien Webb (S), 20.29

200 Meter Dash – 1st, Jarrett Spinnato (EA), 24.02; 2nd, Michael McIntosh (A), 24.43; 3rd, Clay Hanson (NV), 24.58; 4th, Tyler New (WC), 25.22; 5th, Zavien Dierenfeldt (A), 25.88; 6th, Franklynn Taute (WC), 26.66; 7th, Damon Carroll (N), 26.62; 8th, Benjamin Cordell (NV), 26.78; 9th, Chasen Piper (SH), 26.85; 10th, Nathaniel Brown (SJC), 27.48; 11th, Gabriel Lager (PV), 32.54

400 Meter Dash – 1st, Jarrett Spinnato (EA), 55.88; 2nd, Justin Miller (PV), 56.61; 3rd, Owen Martin (N), 57.49; 4th, Gavyn Salsbury (MC), 57.54; 5th, Ethan Frese (WC), 57.64; 6th, John Fuhrman (NV), 59.57; 7th, Reece Walker (NV), 1:01.89; 8th, Jaren Stoll (S), 1:04.83; 9th, Ean Meyer (PV), 1:07.12; 10th, Jarrad Jamison (EA), 1:07.24; 11th, Quentin Jackson (RP), 1:11.46; 12th, Logan Lomax (RP), 1:20.59

800 Meter Run – 1st, Riley Blay (NV), 2:07.21; 2nd, Keaton Zembles (MC), 2:08.87; 3rd, Ethan Holtman (PV), 2:17.30; 4th, Caleb Lucas (RP), 2:19.00; 5th, Aiden Whorton (US), 2:22.76; 6th, Gus Heintz (RP), 2:28.68; 7th, Oren Goff (NV), 2:29.00; 8th, Tait Morris (SH), 2:33.51; 9th, Kenneth Schieber (NEN), 2:33.93; 10th, Brayden Schaefer (A), 2:34.05; 11th, Andrew Lager (PV), 2:55.60; 12th, Isaac Vette (EA), 2:57.40

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Keaton Zembles (MC), 4:56.21; 2nd, Caleb Lucas (RP), 5:13.72; 3rd, Ethan Holtman (PV), 5:26.06; 4th, Jadon Griffin (MC), 5:31.26; 5th, Daniel Lesher (EA), 5:31.28; 6th, Ian Stepp (EA), 5:35.39; 7th, Kenneth Schieber (NEN), 5:44.63; 8th, Eric Miller (US), 5:56.83; 9th, Andrew Lager (PV), 6:07.32; 10th, Jeremiah Vinzant (NN), 6:45.09; 11th, Draven Rowland (NN), 7:31.38

3200 Meter Run – 1st, Caleb Lucas (RP), 12:27.62; 2nd, Jacob Peery (PV), 12:37.41; 3rd, Eric Miller (US), 12:57.79; 4th, Quin Staten (EA), 12:57.83; 5th, Logan Peery (PV), 13:31.47; 6th, Jackson Cline (SJC), 14:28.37; 7th, Draven Rowland (NN), 15:34.89

110 Meter Hurdles – 1st, August Meadowns (MC), 17.57; 2nd, John Galanakis (WC), 17.93; 3rd, Chauncey Brown (MC), 17.97; 4th, Peyton Hume (S), 18.40; 5th, Evean Cooley (S), 19.24; 6th, Nicco Labryer (PV), 20.37; 7th, Lealand Otto (PV), 20.20; 8th, Brayden Combs (WC), 21.20

300 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Phillip Herron (RP), 46.11; 2nd, August Meadowns (MC), 46.67; 3rd, Lucas Frisch (WC), 48.60; 4th, Gavyn Irvine (EA), 49.12; 5th, Nicco Labryer (PV), 49.15; 6th, Evean Cooley (S), 49.73; 7th, Brayden Combs (WC), 50.02; 8th, Lealand Otto (PV), 50.94; 9th, Trulin Pankau (RP), 51.29; 10th, Jordan Deleon (N), 53.03

4×100 Meter Relay – 1st, Albany, 44.95; 2nd, Worth County, 48.51; 3rd, Nodaway Valley, 48.82; 4th, Mound City, 50.17; 5th, Platte Valley, 56.77

4×200 Meter Relay – 1st, Albany, 1:34.23; 2nd, Nodaway Valley, 1:40.64; 3rd, Worth County, 1:41.38; 4th, Rock Port (Dakota Evans, Gus Heintz, Phillip Herron, Bracton Cook), 1:44.81; 5th, Stanberry, 1:45.00; 6th, Mound City, 1:46.34; 7th, Platte Valley, 1:58.48

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, Mound City, 3:51.99; 2nd, Albany, 3:58.57; 3rd, Worth County, 4:02.25; 4th, Stanberry, 4:03.05; 5th, East Atchison (Jarrett Spinnato, Ian Stepp, Daniel Lesher, Cowen O’Riley), 4:05.83; 6th, North Nodaway, 4:42.39; 7th, Platte Valley, 4:42.58

4×800 Meter Relay – 1st, Mound City, 9:13.91; 2nd, Platte Valley, 9:35.44; 3rd, Albany, 9:44.95; 4th, East Atchison (Ian Stepp, Cowen O’Riley, Quin Staten, Daniel Lesher), 9:52.03; 5th, Rock Port (Phillip Herron, Corbyn Jakub, Gus Heintz, Caleb Lucas), 12:05.09

High Jump – 1st, Porter Davis (A), 1.89m; 2nd, Kemper Cline (A), 1.75m; 3rd, John Galanakis (WC), 1.70m; 4th, Gavyn Salsbury (MC), 1.66m; 5th, Hunter Dierenfeldt (US), 1.65m; 6th, Owen Martin (NN), 1.61m; 7th, Tait Morris (SH), 1.60m; 7th, Jaren Stoll (S), 1.60m; 9th (tie), Jordan Deleon (NN), and Andrew Griffin (WC), 1.55m; 11th, Dylan Walker (NV), 1.40m

Pole Vault – 1st, Nathaniel Giffin (S), 3.20m; 2nd (tie), Gus Heintz (RP) and Peyton Hume (S), 3.05m; 4th, Dylan Walker (NV), 2.90m; 5th, Creyton Roup (MC), 2.89m; 6th, Gavyn Irvine (EA), 2.75m; 7th, Brayden Combs (WC), 2.74m; 8th, Ernest Peters (MC), 2.44m

Long Jump – 1st, Justin Miller (PV), 5.78m; 2nd, Nathaniel Giffin (S), 5.72m; 3rd, Kyle Burke (A), 5.67m; 4th, Landon Moser (WC), 5.47m; 5th, Tyler New (WC), 5.44m; 6th, Dylan Lair (RP), 5.41m; 7th, Damon Carroll (NN), 5.20m; 8th, Gavyn Irvine (EA), 5.17m; 9th, Landen Miller (PV), 4.57m; 10th, Jaren Stoll (S), 4.50m; 11th, Dylan Walker (NV), 4.38m; 12th, Kyler Scadden (NEN), 3.83m; 13th, Logan Lomax (RP), 3.51m

Triple Jump – 1st, Justin Miller (PV), 12.01m; 2nd, Kyle Emerson (A), 11.89m; 3rd, Kemper Cline (A), 11.65m; 4th, Chauncey Brown (MC), 11.05m; 5th, Andrew Griffin (WC), 10.98m; 6th, Landon Moser (WC), 10.97m; 7th (tie), Tait Morris (SH) and Owen Martin (NN), 10.30m; 9th, Quin Staten (EA), 8.99m; 10th, Landen Miller (PV), 8.95m

Shot Put – 1st, Jase Latham (WC), 13.72m; 2nd, Collin Hedlund (EA), 11.89m; 3rd, Seth Miller (A), 11.84m; 4th, Jaren Padgett (SJC), 11.76m; 5th, Tanner Williams (A), 11.66m; 6th, Wyatt Miller (PV), 11.57m; 7th, Devin Karr (US), 11.14m; 8th, Brentyn Herron (RP), 10.95m; 9th, Ryder Herron (RP), 10.51m; 10th, Lucas Frisch (WC), 10.48m; 11th, Kal McFarland (SH), 10.06m; 12th, Parker Prettyman (NV), 9.80m; 13th, Dillon Russell (NV), 9.76m; 14th, Noah Oswald (MC), 9.44m; 15th, Rowen Derr (MC), 9.38m; 16th, Kegan Etter (PV), 9.06m; 17th, Reagan Heyde (S), 8.79m; 18th, Shea Simerly (US), 7.42m; 19th, Roger Wolf (NN), 7.40m; 20th, Kaden Keough (S), 5.22m

Discus Throw – 1st, Collin Hedlund (EA), 38.08m; 2nd, Devin Karr (US), 36.69m; 3rd, Brentyn Herron (RP), 33.57m; 4th, Jase Latham (WC), 31.63m; 5th, Jaren Padgett (SJC), 29.82m; 6th, Lealand Otto (PV), 29.09m; 7th, Noah Oswald (MC), 28.99m; 8th, Wyatt Miller (PV), 28.10m; 9th, Seth Miller, (A), 27.46m; 10th, Ryder Herron (RP), 25.92m; 11th, Kal McFarland (SH), 22.43m; 12th, Dalton Jones (MC), 21.40m; 13th, Oren Goff (NV), 21.22m; 14th, Reagan Heyde (S), 20.01m; 15th, Shea Simerly (US), 19.64m; 16th, Tanner Williams (A), 19.13m; 17th, Kaden Keough (S), 15.82m

Javelin Throw – 1st, John Galanakis (WC), 40.80m; 2nd, Tyler New (WC), 40.60m; 3rd, Kyle Burke (A), 36.06m; 4th, Parker Prettyman (NV), 34.37m; 5th, Eian Henderson (A), 33.57m; 6th, Brentyn Herron (RP), 32.30m; 7th, Evean Cooley (S), 30.20m; 8th, Reagan Heyde (S), 29.80m; 9th, Collin Hedlund (EA), 29.70m; 10th, Bracton Cook (RP), 29.00m; 11th, Kyler Scadden (NEN), 28.60m; 12th, Reece Walker (NV), 28.45m; 13th, Gabriel Lager (PV), 25.00m; 14th, Roger Wolf (NN), 23.70m