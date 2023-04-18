The Rock Port varsity baseball team traveled to Osborn, Missouri, Thursday, April 13, 2023, to take on the Stewartsville/Osborn WildCards.

Rock Port’s team won 21-11. Rock Port results are as follows:

Ozey Hurst – 3 runs, 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; pitched 4.1 innings – 7 hits, 11 runs, 1 earned run, 5 walks, 7 strikeouts

Corbyn Jakub – 2 runs, 3 hits, 2 RBIs, 1 walk

Aidan Burke – 4 runs, 2 hits, 1 RBI, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

Jarrett Hunter – 2 runs, 1 RBI; pitched 2.2 innings – 5 walks, 5 strikeouts

Tyler Cook – 4 runs, 3 hits, 2 RBIs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout

Tayden Cook – 1 run, 1 hit

Phillip Herron – 2 runs, 4 RBIs, 1 walk

Micah Makings – 1 run, 1 hit, 3 RBIs, 1 walk

Zane Cook – 1 run, 2 hits, 3 RBIs, 1 walk

Brogan Krutz – 1 strikeout

Cade Makings – 1 strikeout

Brecken Kelly – 1 run