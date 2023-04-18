The Rock Port varsity baseball team traveled to Osborn, Missouri, Thursday, April 13, 2023, to take on the Stewartsville/Osborn WildCards.
Rock Port’s team won 21-11. Rock Port results are as follows:
Ozey Hurst – 3 runs, 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; pitched 4.1 innings – 7 hits, 11 runs, 1 earned run, 5 walks, 7 strikeouts
Corbyn Jakub – 2 runs, 3 hits, 2 RBIs, 1 walk
Aidan Burke – 4 runs, 2 hits, 1 RBI, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts
Jarrett Hunter – 2 runs, 1 RBI; pitched 2.2 innings – 5 walks, 5 strikeouts
Tyler Cook – 4 runs, 3 hits, 2 RBIs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout
Tayden Cook – 1 run, 1 hit
Phillip Herron – 2 runs, 4 RBIs, 1 walk
Micah Makings – 1 run, 1 hit, 3 RBIs, 1 walk
Zane Cook – 1 run, 2 hits, 3 RBIs, 1 walk
Brogan Krutz – 1 strikeout
Cade Makings – 1 strikeout
Brecken Kelly – 1 run