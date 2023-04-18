The East Atchison junior high track teams competed in the 2023 Junior High Cardinal Relays April 13, 2023, in Albany, Missouri. The EA girls’ team placed third out of 16 teams with a team score of 60 points. The EA boys’ team placed sixth out of 14 teams with a team score of 37.25 points. Results for the East Atchison teams are as follows:

GIRLS

100 Meter Dash – 6th, Rhoni Caudill, 15.73; 13th, Taya Windham, 16.11

200 Meter Dash – 6th, Grace Caudill, 31.86; 16th, Rhoni Caudill, 33.21

400 Meter Dash – 7th, Kambry Bullock, 1:12.64; 16th, Danika Agnew, 1:17.73

800 Meter Run – 1st, Bailey Wennihan, 2:49.16

1600 Meter Run – 5th, Danika Agnew, 6:46.73

100 Meter Hurdles – 4th, Kambry Bullock, 20.90; 13th, Bella Bywater, 21.95

4×100 Meter Relay – 3rd, East Atchison (Danni Irvine, Azlynn Wiley, Grace Caudill, Rhoni Caudill), 1:00.41

4×200 Meter Relay – 4th, East Atchison (Grace Caudill, Danni Irvine, Azlynn Wiley, Annalee Livengood), 2:08.84

4×400 Meter Relay – 4th, East Atchison (Danika Agnew, Kambry Bullock, Bella Bywter, Taya Windham), 5:00.64

High Jump – 3rd, Kambry Bullock, J1.35m

Pole Vault – 1st, Danni Irvine, 1.98m

Long Jump – 7th, Grace Caudill, 3.62m; 12th, Rhoni Caudill, 3.47m

Triple Jump – 3rd, Azlynn Wiley, 7.73m; 15th (tie), Macy Stepp, 6.25m

Shot Put – 7th, Annalee Livengood, 7.80m; 8th, Chloe Vernon, 7.70m

Discus Throw – 3rd, Chloe Vernon, 19.37m

BOYS

100 Meter Dash – 13th, Luke Gebhards, 14.44; 30th, Teahen Hannah, 17.53

200 Meter Dash – 22nd, Aiden Jimenez, 32.15; 26th, Wyatt Landess, 33.42

400 Meter Dash – 20th, Ace Allen, 1:12.46; 23rd, Wyatt Landess, 1:13.12

800 Meter Run – 4th, Brody Wennihan, 2:31.76

100 Meter Hurdles – 17th, Jeremy Bomar, 22.26; 20th, Ben Rolf, 24.31

4×100 Meter Relay – 7th, East Atchison (Luke Gebhards, Carter Oswald, Parker Livengood, Shaylon McNaughton), 55.08

4×200 Meter Relay – 6th, East Atchison (Luke Gebhards, Carter Oswald, Parker Livengood, Ben Rolf), 1:59.36

4×400 Meter Relay – 4th, East Atchison (Brody Wennihan, Parker Livengood, Carter Oswald, Shaylon McNaughton), 4:23.40

High Jump – 2nd, Parker Livengood, J1.55m; 6th (4-way tie), Brody Wennihan, J1.45m

Pole Vault – 5th, Aiden Jimenez, J2.29m; 7th (tie), Brody Wennihan, 2.13m

Long Jump – 13th, Luke Gebhards, 4.06m; 22nd, Carter Oswald, 3.81m

Triple Jump – 17th, Ben Rolf, 8.43m; 27th, Wyatt Landess, 6.00m

Shot Put – 2nd, Treyton Brown, J10.80m; 20th, Axyl Slemp, 8.10m

Discus Throw – 1st, Treyton Brown, 31.15m