River Dow was the match medalist along with Tayden Cook of Rock Port and Kaden Buick of Essex/Stanton, each with 44.

EA’s Austin Helfers chips his ball further toward the putting green.

Cowen O’Riley chips from the grass to the putting green on hole four in the Wolves’ tri-meet against Rock Port and Essex/Stanton.

East Atchison golfer Braiden Larson looks to see where his ball lands after teeing off on hole number one.

Bryon Ohlensehlen had to contend with some rough on hole number eight at the Tarkio Golf Course Wednesday, April 12.

Wolf golfer Devyn Pitts eyes the path he wants his ball to travel.

Blue Jay Ozey Hurst watches his ball take flight.

Rock Port’s Tayden Cook takes aim while teeing off on hole number four. Tayden shared match medalist honors with River Dow and Kaden Buick.

Rock Port’s Dereck Dush hits the ball out of the sand trap.

Blue Jay Brecken Kelly putts on hole number nine.

Blue Jay Malachi Skillen hits his ball back toward the number nine pin.

Rock Port’s Tarver Muntz tees off on hole number one.

Blue Jay Carter Gebhards putts on hole number four.

Rock Port’s Jacobi Hogue hits his ball closer to the pin on hole number 5.

Rock Port golfer Micah Makings chips onto the putting green.

The East Atchison Wolves Golf Team hosted Essex/Stanton and Rock Port in a tri-meet at the Tarkio Golf Course Wednesday, April 12, 2023. It was a beautiful, although windy day for golf. Essex/Stanton and Rock Port teams each finished with a score of 189. East Atchison finished with a 243. There was a three-way tie for medalist with EA’s River Dow, Rock Port’s Tayden Cook, and Essex/Stanton’s Kaden Buick with 44 points each.

Other East Atchison varsity scores included Cowen O’Riley with 58, Austin Helfers with 60, and Braiden Larson with 67. Devyn Pitts and Bryon Ohlensehlen also participated as junior varsity golfers.

Other Rock Port varsity scores included Carter Gebhards with 45, Jacobi Hogue with 49, Ozey Hurst with 51, and Tarver Muntz with 66. Rock Port junior varsity golfers and their scores were: Brecken Kelly 55, Micah Makings 63, Dereck Dush 64, and Malachi Skillen 68.