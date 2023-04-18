The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed April 7, 2023, by Byron and Darlene Barnhart to Byron and Darlene Barnhart for Lot 4, Block 1, Adams Subdivision, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed April 7, 2023, by Byron and Darlene Barnhart to Byron Barnhart, Trustee of The Barnhart Family Trust, for Lot 4, Block 1, Adams Subdivision, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 7, 2023, by Duane and Robin Whiley to Melissa Masonbrink and Lydia Jurey for Lots 1, 4, and 10, Blocks 5 and 6, Savage Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 10, 2023, by Lisa and Michael Christianer to Carpentera, LLC, for land in Section 5, Township 66, Range 41; Sections 8 and 9, Township 66, Range 41; and Section 3, Township 66, Range 41; Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 10, 2023, by Jeffrey Copeland to Carpentera, LLC, for land in Section 5, Township 66, Range 41; Sections 8 and 9, Township 66, Range 41; and Section 3, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed April 12, 2023, by Danny and Alice Kemerling to Kara Vette and Dana Tracy for land in Section 25, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed April 13, 2023, by Roger and Jacqueline Uptergrove to Dawn and Kip Myers for Lot 1, 2, and 3, Block 21, Rankin Place, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 13, 2023, by Harold VanderPlaats to Regina Baruth for Lots 1 and 2, Block 7, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Collector’s Deed: Filed April 13, 2023, by Diane Livengood, Atchison County Collector, Kerry Ann Bennett Trust, to Janell Ann Moore for Lot 12, Block 8, Original Plat, Fairfax, Missouri.