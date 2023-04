The following marriage licenses were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Lukus Monnier, 50, Bradshaw, Nebraska, and Shelly Nutter, 51, Malcolm, Nebraska, were married April 7, 2023, in Rock Port, Missouri, by Judge Brett Hurst. Filed April 7, 2023.

Scott Driskell, 55, and Cindie Gaines, 51, both of Rock Port, Missouri, were married April 5, 2023, in Rock Port, Missouri, by Lynn Zuck, Officiant. Filed April 7, 2023.