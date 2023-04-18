The Nodaway Chorale will present a concert of choral music on Sunday, May 7, at 4:00 p.m. at Schneider Performing Arts Center, Maryville High School, 1501 South Munn Street in Maryville.

The theme of the concert is “Cinemagic! Music from the Movies.” Jim Rash, Chorale Music director, says, “Most moviegoers consider cinema a visual medium; however, it is undoubtedly also an aural experience. Our spring concert will be a musical celebration of great choral music from movies spanning seven decades. In a film, music serves several important functions: it can influence a viewer’s interpretation of a scene, evoke a specific emotion, foreshadow certain events, identify a specific character, or link together certain scenes or themes of a film. In some cases, a movie’s soundtrack becomes as iconic as the film. Think of the music of these movies that are part of our program: “Greatest Showman,” “Titanic,” “Mary Poppins,” “Les Misérables,” and more.”

The Maryville Middle School Show Choirs, directed by Lauren B. Carr, will be special guest performers, sharing the stage with the Nodaway Chorale. Carr says, “The Middle School Show Choirs are honored to be invited to sing with the Nodaway Chorale. It provides a wonderful opportunity for the students to perform for an audience that may not have heard them before.”

Admission is free. Tax-deductible donations at the door are encouraged. The Nodaway Chorale is a non-profit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with more than 40 singers from several communities in the county. For more information email info@nodawaychorale.org or visit their website nodawaychorale.org or social media pages.