The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of April 17-23.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. MoDOT asks drivers to buckle up, put your phone down, slow down and move over in work zones.

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122-124) through May. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.) More information: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation (This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.)

Route C – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project from Route M to U.S. Route 71 (Nodaway County), April 19-27 (Contractor: Herzog Contacting Corp.) (This project is part of Gov. Parson’s Rural Road program.)

Route MM – Pothole patching, April 17-21

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching, April 19-20