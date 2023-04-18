The Rock Port-II Board of Education said goodbye to Jeremy Davis at their reorganization meeting on April 11, 2023. Mr. Davis was thanked for his faithful service over these past 15 years to the students and community as a board member. His leadership and dedication will be greatly missed!

The Rock Port R-II School Board of Education held an organizational and regular meeting April 11, 2023.

Superintendent Ethan Sickels called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. in the board room. Others in attendance were Jeremy Davis, Afton Schomburg, Joanna Davis, Regan Griffin, Jared Meyerkorth, Reven Herron, Troy Cook, and Kayla Sierks. Also present were High School Principal Donnie Parsons, Elementary Principal Steve Waigand, Board Secretary Jennifer Welch, and guests Rex Bollinger, Joey Stevens, and Diosa LaDuron.

The agenda was amended and adopted. Dr. Sickels presented retiring board member Jeremy Davis with a plaque.

Dr. Sickels reported the results of the April 4, 2023, election. Superintendent Dr. Sickels administered the oath of office to incumbent board members Regan Griffin and Joanna Burke, and new board member Troy Cook. Dr. Sickels indicated he would accept nominations for the office of president of the Board of Education and action was taken to elect Regan Griffin as president. With President Regan Griffin presiding, nominations were opened for the position of vice-president with action taken to elect Reven Herron as vice-president.

The minutes of the regular meeting of March 16, 2023, were approved. Dr. Sickels reviewed the financial information for the month ending March 2023. The transfer of funds, March final check register, April check register to date, and the activity account checks were approved.

Dr. Waigand and Mr. Parsons gave the elementary and high school reports. Dr. Waigand also gave a report on the NWEA winter data. Dr. Sickels presented the monthly program evaluation report on student athletics/activities. Dr. Sickels also reviewed the years of service recognition awards for certified staff.

The board proceeded to address several new items of business. Action was taken to approve OPAA! for the food service bids, approve authorizing participation in the Missouri Capital Asset Advantage Treasury Program, certify the graduating class of 2023 pending completion of all requirements per board policy IFK; approve the 2023 – 2024 Professional Development Committee Goals, approve the 2023 – 2024 MSBA membership renewal, approve the 2023 – 2024 Technology Purchase Plan, approve the 2023 – 2024 Career Ladder Plan, amend the 2023 – 2024 extra duty pay schedule, approve 2023 – 2024 preschool tuition, and approve purchase of a wrestling mat in the amount of $13,358.96.

The meeting was then moved into executive session. Following executive sessions, action was taken to extend a 2023 – 2024 teaching contract to Laura Forehand for the third grade teaching vacancy and a 2023 – 2024 contract to Maddy McPhillips as the school/home liaison. Action was taken to approve offers of employment to the non-certified staff members as presented with employment agreements for the 2023 – 2024 school year to be extended to Tyne Chaney, Richard Fentiman, Mary Hale, Carol Herron, Stacy Hughes, Brittany Paris, Dixie Teten, Debbie Clodfelter, Melissa Comstock, Cindie Driskell, Michelle Garst, Wendy Hays, Kristi Herron, Trevor Holmes, Tisha Jackson, Jennifer Welch, Todda Wren, Danny Fischer, and Richard Morgan. Action was also taken to approve Chaney Vogler and Bracton Cook as temporary summer custodial workers for 2023. Recommendations were presented and action was taken to extend 2023 – 2024 extra-duty contracts as presented by Mr. Parsons as follows: Shauna Farmer, MOSIS/PowerSchool coordinator; Shauna Farmer, concession stand manager; Tiffanie Gaines, technology coordinator; Amy Skillen, Kristi Herron, and Michelle Garst, website management; Shauna Farmer and Tawni Ellis, peer counselor sponsors; Kerri Rodriguez, high school play, Jeremy Palmer, FFA sponsor; Crystal Goins, FCCLA sponsor; Stephanie Parsons, FBLA sponsor; Abby Palmer, band and vocal music; Abby Palmer, marching auxiliary; Shauna Farmer, student council sponsor; Amy Skillen, yearbook sponsor; Christin Dush, National Honor Society sponsor; Amy Skillen, Abby Palmer, and Maddy McPhillips, junior class sponsors; Kerri Rodriguez, Crystal Goins, and Carrie Driskell, senior class sponsors; Shauna Farmer and Kendall Carpenter high school football and basketball cheer sponsors; Angela Mace, cross country; Dalton Jones, head high school football; Trevor Holmes and Josh Hayes, assistant high school football; Shawn Shineman, girls’ golf; Thomas Herron, head high school volleyball; Rachel Jenkins, assistant high school volleyball; Carrie Driskell, head junior high football and basketball cheer sponsor; Stephen Gaines, head junior high football; Jeremy Palmer and Aidan Burke, assistant junior high football; Stephanie Parsons, head junior high volleyball; Maddy McPhillips and Jayme Wood, assistant junior high volleyball; Aaron Carpenter, head high school boys’ basketball; Jared Meyerkorth, assistant high school boys’ basketball; Maddy McPhillips, head high school girls’ basketball; Gary Davis, assistant high school girls’ basketball; Chris Gebhards, head mixed high school wrestling; Steve Proctor, assistant high school girls’ wrestling; Trevor Holmes, assistant high school boys’ wrestling; Shauna Farmer, dance; Austin Alitz, head junior high boys’ basketball; Sam Giddinge and Regan Griffin, assistant junior high boys’ basketball; Stephen Gaines, head junior high girls’ basketball; Maddy McPhillips and Wendy Hays, assistant junior high girls’ basketball; Thomas Herron, junior high scholar bowl; Trevor Holmes, head mixed junior high wrestling; Haley Jones, assistant junior high girls’ wrestling; Chris Gebhards, assistant junior high boys’ wrestling; Shawn Shineman, boys’ golf; Amy Skillen, high school scholar bowl; Chris Millsap, head baseball; Jordan Shrader and Tad Gebhards, assistant baseball; Thomas Herron, head high school boys’ track; Rachel Jenkins, head high school girls’ track; Dalton Jones, head junior high boys’ track; Carrie Driskell, head junior high girls’ track; Melissa Comstock, assistant mixed junior high track; Dalton Jones, head summer weight program; Carrie Driskell, assistant summer weight program. The remaining vacancies are to be filled in the near future.

Following a brief discussion of future business items, the meeting was adjourned.