A two-vehicle crash occurred in Atchison County on Hwy. HH Sunday, April 9, 2023. The incident took place at 8:29 p.m. 10 miles east of Fairfax, Missouri, when a 1995 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Kolten D. Lekey, 19, of Maitland, Missouri, was traveling southbound on Hwy. HH. A 2015 Peterbilt 289 semi, driven by Kyland W. White, 30, of Fairfax, pulled onto Hwy. HH from a private drive and the front end of the Toyota struck the driver’s side of the semi. Both vehicles came to rest blocking both lanes of the roadway.

Lekey, who was not wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries and was transported by a private vehicle to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax. The Toyota Tacoma was totaled and towed from the scene to the owner’s residence by Double M Towing. The Peterbilt sustained moderate damage, but was driven from the scene.

The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper R.A. Matthews, who was assisted by CPL. T.L. Shupe and the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office.