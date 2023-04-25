Continuing a tradition that began in 1872, Nebraska City will celebrate Arbor Day on Friday, April 28, 2023. Events will continue throughout the weekend.

Originally proposed by Nebraska City resident J. Sterling Morton as a day to focus on tree planting in a mostly barren state, Arbor Day has grown into an environmental powerhouse of a holiday, celebrated in all 50 states and in many countries around the world.

In its birthplace of Nebraska City, Nebraska, festivities on Friday include children’s programs at Arbor Lodge State Park and a commemorative tree planting where the 2023 Arbor Day Honoree and Tree Planters of the Year will be recognized.

Saturday’s events include a 5K Fun Run, the Home, Craft, and Garden Market, downtown parade, and Arbor Day BBQ. On Sunday, the local Eagles Club will host the Best of the Midwest Bloody Mary Championship.

Other activities throughout the community include a city-wide garbage clean up, food trucks, a golf scramble, cosmic bowling, shopping and dining specials, live music, a fly-in pancake breakfast at the airport, and a disc golf tournament.

Details on the entire weekend can be found at NebraskaCity.com/festival/arbor-day.