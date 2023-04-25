Atchison County garage sales will be this weekend in all towns.

The City of Fairfax is also holding a city-wide cleanup for Fairfax residents May 5, 6, and 7. Dumpsters will be available at the bottom of the city park. Items that will not be accepted in the trash only box include: hazardous waste, explosives, biohazardous waste, medical sharps, ashes, burn barrels, vehicle batteries, dead animals, liquids (paint, oils, grease, herbicides, chemicals, and pesticides), herbicide containers, pesticide containers, chemical containers, gas tanks (boat or vehicle), barrels without the end cut out, tires, and fluorescent bulbs.

The City of Tarkio’s city-wide clean-up for Tarkio residents will be May 1 through May 5.

The schedule for pick-up is: Monday, May 1, Olive Street to Vine Street; Tuesday, May 2, Poplar Street to College; Wednesday, May 3, Maple Street to Main Street; Thursday, May 4, Elm Street to south city limits. Friday, May 5, will be a rain date or catch up day. No businesses will be picked up.

All items are to be placed curbside except residents on Walnut Street. These should be placed in the alley and marked “Pick Up.” Items must be at the curb or alley by 8:00 a.m. or they will not be picked up.

Items that will not be accepted include: tires of any kind, batteries, canned food, cement, sand, rock, plaster, paint or other chemicals, hot tubs or pool liners, bodily fluids, plants, limbs, yard waste, household trash. Trash that can be picked up during regular trash collection days will not be picked up. Items can be set on curbside no earlier than Saturday, April 29. (See the ad on page 9 for complete information.)