The Rock Port varsity baseball team was on the road last week, winning games against the North Nodaway Mustangs and the Albany Warriors.

The Blue Jays started the week with a 16-6 win over North Nodaway April 17, 2023, at Graham.

Corbyn Jakub drove in four on two hits – a single and a double in the first.

The Blue Jays’ offense started in the first inning as Jakub singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run. The Jays had 12 hits in the first inning and four in the fourth. North Nodaway scored five runs in the fourth inning, but it wasn’t enough for the Mustangs.

Tyler Cook allowed two hits and one run over two and one-third innings, striking out three.

Individual statistics for Rock Port are as follows:

Ozey Hurst – 2 runs, 2 hits, 1 RBI, 1 strikeout

Aidan Burke – 2 runs, 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 strikeout

Corbyn Jakub – 2 runs, 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Ryder Herron – 1 run

Jarrett Hunter – 3 runs, 1 hit

Tyler Cook – 1 run, 1 hit, 1 RBI; 2.1 innings pitched – 2 hits, 1 run, 1 earned run, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts

Trulin Pankau – 1 strikeout

Tayden Cook – 1 run, 2 hits, 3 RBIs; 2.2 innings – 4 hits, 5 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

Zane Cook – 1 run, 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 walk

Cade Makings – 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 walk

Brecken Kelly – 2 strikeouts

Brogan Krutz – 1 run, 1 hit, 1 RBI

Phillip Herron – 1 run, 1 hit

The Blue Jays defeated the Albany Warriors 6-1 Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Rock Port led 3-1 in the sixth inning, then scored three runs in the seventh inning to clinch the win. Jarrett Hunter and Phillip Herron powered the big inning with RBIs.

Hunter allowed one hit and one run over seven innings, striking out seven.

Individual statistics for Rock Port are as follows:

Ozey Hurst – 2 runs, 1 hit

Aidan Burke – 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 strikeout

Corbyn Jakub – 2 runs, 2 hits, 2 walks

Jarrett Hunter – 1 RBI, 1 walk; 7 innings pitched – 1 hit, 1 run, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts

Tyler Cook – 1 walk

Phillip Herron – 1 hit, 2 RBIs

Tayden Cook – 1 run, 2 hits, 1 strikeout

Zane Cook – 1 hit

Micah Makings – 1 RBI, 2 strikeouts