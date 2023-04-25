South Holt runner Jayce Jackson attempts to steal third base but catcher Corbyn Jakub made a great throw to third baseman Micah Makings for the out, by a mile.

In the top of the seventh inning Rock Port turned a double play when a line drive was hit to Tayden Cook, second baseman, who threw it to Zane Cook, shortstop, who then hit Jarrett Hunter on first base. Jarrett made a great catch to get the second out, keeping his foot on the base.

Shortstop Zane Cook makes a great catch to end the inning, preventing South Holt from scoring.

The Rock Port baseball teams hosted the South Holt Knights Monday, April 24.

The varsity game was tied 1-1 until the sixth inning when Corbyn Jakub hit a home run. The Blue Jays won 2-1. Ozey Hurst was strong on the mound as he struck out six players. He lasted seven innings, allowing five hits and one run.

Individual statistics for Rock Port are as follows:

Ozey Hurst – 1 walk, 1 strikeout; 7 innings pitched – 5 hits, 1 run, 1 earned run, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts, 1 home run

Aidan Burke – 2 strikeouts

Corbyn Jakub – 1 run, 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 strikeout

Jarrett Hunter – 1 run, 1 hit, 1 strikeout

Tyler Cook – 2 strikeouts

Tayden Cook – 1 RBI, 1 walk

Zane Cook – 1 strikeout

Micah Makings – 1 hit, 1strikeout

The junior varsity Blue Jays also won, 3-2. Individual statistics for the JV Blue Jays are as follows:

Dylan Lair – 1 run, 1 walk; 1.1 innings pitched – 1 run, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

Zane Cook – 1 run, 1 hit, 1 RBI; 1.2 innings pitched – 3 hits, 1 run, 3 strikeouts

Carter Gebhards – 1 hit, 1 strikeout

Ryder Herron – 1 walk, 1 strikeout

Brecken Kelly – 1 walk

Camden McEnaney – 1 strikeout

Trulin Pankau – 1 strikeout

Brogan Krutz – 1 run, 1 hit