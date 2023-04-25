The City of Fairfax Board of Aldermen held a regular meeting April 19, 2023. The meeting was called to order by Ryan Kingery, Mayor, at 6:34 p.m. Also in attendance were: Tabitha Wintz, Kristi Duering, Debra Wyatt, and Shannon Long, aldermen; Lori Helfers, City Clerk; Terry Miller, treasurer; and John Brown, Water Superintendent.

The tentative agenda, minutes of the regular meeting March 15, 2023, and accounts payable were approved.

Old Business

A short discussion was held regarding the fire agreement. It was decided to stay with current agreement.

The new net and signs have been put up at the tennis court. More signs will be ordered as needed.

The property nuisance at 405 Broadway has been sent to the attorney with a court date in June. Lori will continue to keep council updated.

Lori and John mentioned that the property owned by the city and the Rural Fire Department needs to be surveyed. With the current sale of land in that area it was noted that according to the GIS map the property owned in that vicinity has some incorrect property lines. After a short discussion Lori was asked to get an estimate on what surveying would cost.

New Business

Work continues on bids for the CDBG street grant.

Discussion was held concerning unsightly properties. Letters will be sent out with a reminder of the Fairfax clean-up weekend with dumpsters at the park.

Fairfax Improvement Foundation inquired about doing minor improvements to the Boy Scout cabin. The council was in agreement to let the foundation proceed with improvements at no cost to the city.

Staff Reports

Terry Miller and Lori Helfers presented the treasurer’s report showing all accounts were in balance.

Lori reminded the council of some upcoming dates. April 30 is the due date for reporting ARP (American Recovery Plan) funds.

April 28 and 29 has been scheduled for Atchison County garage sale weekend. City wide clean-up days for Fairfax residents are May 5, 6, and 7.

The meeting adjourned at 7:50 p.m. The next meeting will be May 17, 2023.