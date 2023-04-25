The following incarcerations were recently recorded at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Aaron Toliver, 37, Vancouver, Washington, was arrested at 7:30 a.m. April 3, 2023, in Rock Port, Missouri, by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for: Out of State Warrant.

Fabian Romero-Gonzalez, 28, Lawrence, Missouri, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. April 9, 2023, at the 104 mile marker on I-29 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for: Out of State Warrant.

Shane Morris, 35, Vinita, Oklahoma, was arrested at 1:34 p.m. April 13, 2023, in Tarkio, Missouri, by the Tarkio Police Department for: Theft.

Michael Eddlemon, 29, Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested at 8:00 a.m. April 18, 2023, in Tarkio, Missouri, by the Tarkio Police Department for: Property Damage.

Trikesha Bellamy, 34, Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. April 21, 2023, by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for: Out of State Warrant.

Quinn Stahr, 25, Lincoln, Nebraska, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. April 23, 2023, at the 121 mile marker on I-29 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for: DWI.