The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Corrected Beneficiary Deed: Filed April 12, 2023, by Danny and Alice Kemerling to Jason Kemerling, Kara Vette, and Dana Tracy for land in Section 25, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 14, 2023, by William and Jeannette Schulenberg to Ashtyn and Trevor Beatty for land in Section 27, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 17, 2023, by Travis and Scott Langdon to Bryan Hurst for Lot 8, Block 16, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed April 18, 2023, by Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to Atchison County Missouri, for land in Section 22, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed April 19, 2023, by Stephen and Tabitha Waigand to Stephen and Tabitha Waigand, Trustee of The Waigand Family Trust, for Lots 10 and 9, Block 1, Adam’s Subdivision, Rock Port, Missouri.