The Atchison County Library has recently added the following titles to its collection:

FICTION–

Simply Lies by David Baldacci, Earth’s The Right Place For Love by Elizabeth Berg, Hiss and Tell by Rita Mae Brown, Where Are The Children Now? by Mary Higgins Clark, Where Coyotes Howl by Sandra Dallas, My Heart Will Find You by Jude Deveraux, Her Deadly Game by Robert Dugoni, The Trackers by Charles Frazier, A Bride’s Guide To Marriage and Murder by Dianne Freeman, A Fiancee’s Guide To First Wives and Murder by Dianne Freeman, The Soulmate by Sally Hepworth, The Golden Doves by Martha Hall Kelly, Only The Beautiful by Susan Meissner, On The Line by Fern Michaels, The Only Survivors by Megan Miranda, Homecoming by Kate Morton, The Seaside Library by Brenda Novak

Countdown by James Patterson, Things I Wish I Told My Mother by Susan Patterson, The Fourth Enemy by Anne Perry, Tress of the Emerald Sea by Brandon Sanderson, Dark Angel by John Sandford, Loyalty by Lisa Scottoline, Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld, Hang the Moon by Jeannette Walls, Strangers In the Night by Heather Webb

NON-FICTION–

Taste of Home: Holiday and Celebrations 2021, Taste of Home: Grandma’s Favorites, Follow Me To Hell: McNelly’s Texas Rangers and the Rise of Frontier Justice by Thomas Clavin, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann, On the Origin of Time: Stephen Hawking’s Final Theory by Thomas Hertog, Ghosts of the Orphanage: A Story of Mysterious Deaths, A Conspiracy of Silence and A Search For Justice by Christine Kenneally, The Angel Makers: Arsenic, A Midwife, and Modern History’s Most Astonishing Murder Ring by Patricia Nell McCracken, Under Alien Skies: A Sightseer’s Guide to the Universe by Philip C. Plait, Wake Up With Purpose! What I’ve Learned in My First Hundred Years by Jean Dolores Schmidt, Benjamin Banneker and Us: Eleven Generations of an American Family by Rachel J. Webster

VIDEOS–

“A Man Called Otto” and “The Whale”

AUDIOBOOKS–

The Last Kingdom by Steve Berry, The Sister Effect by Susan Mallery, The Golden Spoon by Jessa Maxwell, The House of Wolves by James Patterson

Many of these titles are available at the branches in Tarkio and Fairfax. Any title that’s not at your location can be easily borrowed from another library. Make a request to your librarian or go to the library’s website https://youseemore.com/acl/ and reserve online.