The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of April 24-30.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122-124) through May. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.) More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, April 24-28

U.S. Route 275 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 136 to the Iowa state line, April 24-28

Seal Coat Project

A seal coat project to extend the life of Interstate 29 in Atchison County is scheduled to begin Monday, May 1. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Vance Brothers, Inc., to complete the project on north and southbound I-29 from the Iowa state line to Missouri Route 111 near Rock Port.

During construction, the roadway will be narrowed to one lane around the clock in various locations. Crews will be working daylight hours, weekdays and Saturdays as needed. The on and off ramps at Route 111/E (Exit 107), U.S. Route 136 (Exit 110) and Route A/B (Exit 116) will be close periodically for short durations.

A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for all project work zones. The project is anticipated to be completed in June.

All scheduled roadwork is weather permitting and subject to change.

MoDOT encourages all motorists to slow down, buckle up, eliminate distractions and drive safely to ensure everyone is able to Arrive Alive.

For more information on this and other MoDOT projects, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/northwest and view the online Traveler Information Map. In addition, MoDOT provides updated information on Twitter @MoDOTNorthwest and Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOTNWDistrict.