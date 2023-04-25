Gabe Gebhards placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 10.67 meters.

In the girls’ 100 meter dash, Audrie Meyerkorth took first with a 15.04, Rhoni Caudill ran a time of 15.59 to place ninth, and Jessa Geib finished fourth with a time of 15.36.

Finn Hurst ran the 1600 meter run in 7:08.47.

The East Atchison girls’ 4×200 meter relay finished in fourth place. Grace Caudill is pictured getting the baton from Bella Bywater.

Jack Meyerkorth beat Jax Cowden by less than half a second at the finish line to win the 1600 meter run in a time of 5:44.28.

Reese Herron had a jump of 4.12 meters to place third in the long jump.

Luke Gebhards finished in 11th place with a long jump of 4.45 meters.

Chloe Vernon placed eighth in the discus with a throw of 19.12 meters.

Carter Oswald passes the baton to Ben Rolf in the 4×200 meter relay. The EA boys finished in seventh place.

Rock Port hosted the 2023 Junior High Blue Jay Relays Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Blue Jay Stadium.

The Rock Port (RP) girls’ team won the meet with 123 points. Other team placings and points were: 2nd, East Atchison (EA), 66; 3rd, Albany (A), 63.50; 4th, Worth County (WC), 50; 5th, South Holt (SH), 44; 6th, Mound City (MC), 42.50; 7th, Nodaway Valley (NV), 36; 8th, Northeast Nodaway (NEN), 35; 9th, Hamburg (H), 3; and 10th, North Nodaway (NN), 2.

Nodaway Valley (NV) won the boys’ competition with 110 points. Other team placings and points were: 2nd, Rock Port (RP), 108; 3rd, Worth County (WC), 83; 4th, South Holt (SH), 37; 5th, Mound City (MC), 33; 6th, East Atchison (EA), 26.50; 7th, Albany (A), 23; 8th, Northeast Nodaway (NEN), 21; 9th, North Nodaway (NN), 20; and 10th, North Andrew (NA), 3.50.

Results of the meet are as follows:

GIRLS

100 Meter Dash – 1st, Audrie Meyerkorth (RP), 15.04; 2nd, Chloe DeBee (SH), 15.11; 3rd, Jessa Geib (RP), 15.36; 4th, Madeline Wilmes (NV), 15.36; 5th, Rylee Scadden (NEN), 15.49; 6th, Elena Gillenwater (MC), 15.51; 7th, Emalynn DeBee (SH), 15.53; 8th, Aiyanna Keasey (H), 15.53; 9th, Rhoni Caudill (EA), 15.59; 10th, Marley Hansel (A), 16.64; 11th, Elizabeth Lopes (A), 16.82; 12th, Elizabeth Clark (EA), 16.92; 13th, Lilli Barnes (MC), 17.22; 14th, Georgia Taylor (NEN), 17.32; 15th, Addie Honan (NV), 17.40; 16th, Zoey Phillips (NN), 18.27; 17th, Bree Ray (WC), 18.91

200 Meter Dash – 1st, Audrie Meyerkorth (RP), 30.41; 2nd, Gracie Larabee (NV), 31.35; 3rd, Grace Caudill (EA), 31.49; 4th, Ellie Wilmes (NV), 31.53; 5th, Rhoni Caudill (EA), 32.32; 6th, Emalynn DeBee (SH), 32.42; 7th, Stevie Gaines (RP), 32.72; 8th, Emily Tubbs (MC), 33.61; 9th, Piper Gray (NEN), 34.43; 10th, Jaylynn Wilmes (MC), 35.26; 11th, Aleeah Schaefer (A), 35.52; 12th, Hailee Michel (H), 35.74; 13th, Jenayeah Howard (NN), 37.36; 14th, Alexa Avalos (H), 37.69; 15th, Eden Allen (SH), 39.24; 16th, Holly Bennett (NEN), 39.28; 17th, Laura Hansen (WC), 45.31

400 Meter Dash – 1st, Ellie Wilmes (NV), 1:10.97; 2nd, Brylea Shrader (RP), 1:11.27; 3rd, Taya Windham (EA), 1:12.28; 4th, Kambry Bullock (EA), 1:12.44; 5th, Gracie Larabee (NV), 1:12.57; 6th, Selah Meadows (MC), 1:13.22; 7th, Megan Tracy (WC), 1:13.64; 8th, Rylee Scadden (NEN), 1:13.81; 9th, Raylynn Jenkins (RP), 1:15.68; 10th, Sadie Hall (NEN), 1:17.84; 11th, Mya Hansen (NN), 1:17.84; 12th, Daizy Sorensen (A), 1:21.74; 13th, Danica McDonald (MC), 1:29.39; 14th, Caylie Schaefer (A), 1:29.79; 15th, Hope Boyd (SH), 1:29.92; 16th, Bella Sisk (SH), 1:30.86; 17th, Kyra Kimpston (H), 1:34.51

800 Meter Run – 1st, Wood, Braylyn (RP), 2:49.61; 2nd, Bailey Wennihan (EA), 2:50.38; 3rd, Trista Plummer (SH), 2:51.57; 4th, Karlie Gebhards (RP), 2:58.23; 5th, Brianna Meyer (NEN), 3:01.07; 6th, Bristol Hicks (NEN), 3:03.73; 7th, Kristen Tracy (WC), 3:05.79; 8th, Emma Russell (MC), 3:06.99; 9th, Azlynn Wiley (EA), 3:10.41; 10th, Emmy Matheson (H), 3:15.40; 11th, Sophie Mendenhall (SH), 3:18.77; 12th, Pyper Smith (NN), 3:21.54; 13th, Sarah Selleck (MC), 3:29.63; 14th, Taccoa Moyer (NN), 3:52.25

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Braylyn Wood (RP), 6:20.89; 2nd, Danika Agnew (EA), 6:21.21; 3rd, Abigail Atkins (MC), 6:24.21; 4th, Jaecy Mae Makings (RP), 6:41.61; 5th, Severia Hall (NEN), 6:50.18; 6th, Isara Thompson (H), 7:28.83; 7th, Piper Gray (NEN), 7:33.71; 8th, Viola Smith (A), 7:33.72; 9th, Macy Stepp (EA), 7:42.47; 10th, Alaina Miro (MC), 8:10.45; 11th, Pyper Smith (NN), 8:18.06

100 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Makenna Moffat (A), 19.04; 2nd, Elena Gillenwater (MC), 19.49; 3rd, Kristen Tracy (WC), 19.51; 4th, Kambree Briner (WC), 20.05; 5th, Kambry Bullock (EA), 20.99; 6th, Landrey Kelly, (RP), 21.03; 7th, Daizy Sorensen (A), 21.12; 8th, Maddline Wilmes (NV), 21.54; 9th, Trynzlee Ebrecht (NN), 21.65; 10th, Abigail Atkins (MC), 21.76; 11th, Paige Walter (SH), 22.37; 12th, Sadie Hall (NEN), 22.52; 13th, Bella Bywater (EA), 23.29; 14th, Pyper Smith (NN), 23.59; 15th, Severia Hall (NEN), 30.07

4×100 Meter Relay – 1st, Albany, 56.37; 2nd, Worth County, 56.57; 3rd, East Atchison, 59.44; 4th, Rock Port, 59.77; 5th, Nodaway Valley, 59.88; 6th, Northeast Nodaway, 1:02.83; 7th, Mound City, 1:07.00; 8th, North Nodaway, 1:07.37; 9th, Hamburg, 1:09.20; 10th, South Holt, 1:10.54

4×200 Meter Relay – 1st, Albany, 2:01.81; 2nd, Rock Port, 2:06.44; 3rd, Worth County, 2:07.12; 4th, East Atchison, 2:10.28; 5th, South Holt, 2:12.11; 6th, North Nodaway, 2:16.00; 7th, Northeast Nodaway, 2:20.21; 8th, Hamburg, 2:26.05; 9th, Mound City, 2:34.60

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, Rock Port, 4:42.34; 2nd, Albany, 4:42.62; 3rd, East Atchison, 4:56.91; 4th, Mound City, 5:03.34; 5th, Worth County, 5:18.76; 6th, Northeast Nodaway, 5:25.62; 7th, North Nodaway, 5:26.45; 8th, Hamburg, 5:50.11; 9th, South Holt, 6:10.23

High Jump – 1st, Blair Nelson, Blair (NEN), 1.40m; 2nd, Audrie Meyerkorth (RP), 1.36m; 3rd, Ellie Wilmes (NV), 1.35m; 4th, Izzy Manville (A), 1.31m; 5th, Bristol Hicks (NEN), 1.30m; 6th, Mya Hansen (NN), 1.26m; 7th (tie), Kambry Bullock (EA) and Alivia Moyer (WC), 1.25m; 9th (tie), Claire Miller (RP) and Selah Meadows (MC), 1.20m; 11th (tie), Paige Walter (SH), Eliza Clements (NN), and Emily Tubbs (MC), 1.15m; 14th, Sophie Mendenhall (SH), 1.10m; 15th (tie), Emmy Matheson, (H), Kambree Briner (WC), and Makenna Moffat (A), 1.05m

Pole Vault – 1st, Landrey Kelly (RP), 2.13m; 2nd (tie), Danni Irvine (EA) and Sara Fletchall (WC), 2.01m; 4th, Megan Tracy (WC), 1.82m; 5th, Talyn Amthor (RP), 1.70m; 6th (tie), Sarah Selleck (MC) and Izzy Manville (A), 1.52m

Long Jump – 1st, Chloe DeBee (SH), 4.30m; 2nd, Blair Nelson (NEN), 4.12m; 3rd, Reese Herron (RP), 4.11m; 4th, Rhoni Caudill (EA), 4.02m; 5th, Aiyanna Keasey (H), 3.92m; 6th, Emalynn DeBee (SH), 3.90m; 7th (tie), Maddix Epperly (A) and Grace Caudill (EA), 3.89m; 9th, Gracie Larabee (NV), 3.71m; 10th, Kennedi Epperly (A), 3.70m; 11th, Addie Gray (WC), 3.68m; 12th, Brooklyn Brouhard (MC), 3.53m; 13th, Georgia Taylor (NEN), 3.27m; 14th, Laney Turner (NN), 3.11m; 15th, Olivia Roup, (RP), 3.02m; 16th, Delilah James (NV), 3.01m; 17th, Taccoa Moyer (NN), 2.90m; 18th, Madi Griffin (MC), 1.00m

Triple Jump – 1st, Chloe DeBee (SH), 8.22m; 2nd, Marley Hansel (A), 7.98m; 3rd, Brylea Shrader (RP), 7.85m; 4th, Alivia Moyer (WC), 7.81m; 5th, Danika Agnew (EA), 7.76m; 6th, Azlynn Wiley (EA), 7.72m; 7th, Emme Hogue (A), 7.68m; 8th, Braylyn Wood (RP), 7.44m; 9th, Lily Blane (NN), 7.34m; 10th, Audrey Runde (WC), 7.23m; 11th, Jaylynn Wilmes (MC), 7.03m; 12th, Sophie Mendenhall (SH), 6.80m; 13th, Emma Russell (MC), 6.63m; 14th, Zoey Phillips (NN), 6.22m

Shot Put – 1st, Maggie Osburn (MC), 9.71m; 2nd, Kaitlyn Bunker (A), 9.51m; 3rd, Brianna Meyer (NEN), 9.28m; 4th, Jessa Geib (RP), 9.10m; 5th, Peyton Farr (MC), 8.34m; 6th, Kristen Tracy (WC), 8.22m; 7th, Tatum Vogler (RP), 8.12m; 8th, Chloe Vernon (EA), 7.99m; 9th, Eden Allen (SH), 7.73m; 10th, Delilah James (NV), 6.60m; 11th, Holly Litherbury (EA), 6.56m; 12th, Jenayeah Howard (NN), 6.43m; 13th, Kodi Tysor (H), 6.05m; 14th, Emslee Spainhower (WC), 6.04m; 15th, Kristin Quinlin (SH), 5.14m; 16th, Shayla Wood (NV), 5.10m; 17th, Nevaeh Rowland (NN), 4.94m; 18th, Keagan Matheson (H), 4.40m

Discus Throw – 1st, Maggie Osburn (MC), 24.35m; 2nd, Kristen Tracy (WC), 21.31m; 3rd, Eden Allen (SH), 20.16m; 4th, Kaitlyn Bunker (A), 20.12m; 5th, Tatum Vogler (RP), 19.98m; 6th, Mylee Weatherd (A), 19.36m; 7th, Claire Miller (RP), 19.12m; 8th, Chloe Vernon (EA), 18.71m; 9th, Brianna Meyer (NEN), 18.40m; 10th, Holly Bennett (NEN), 17.77m; 11th, Makiah Kelmel (MC), 17.47m; 12th, Jenayeah Howard (NN), 14.98m; 13th, Emslee Spainhower (WC), 14.83m; 14th, Rebecka Hanseling, (H), 14.29m; 15th, Delilah James (NV), 13.55m; 16th, Delainee White (EA), 12.03m; 17th, Kristin Quinlin (SH), 10.99m; 18th, Addie Honan (NV), 10.80m; 19th, Nevaeh Rowland (NN), 10.22m

BOYS

100 Meter Dash – 1st, Bo Collins (WC), 12.25; 2nd, Case Millsap (RP), 12.58; 3rd, Tye Hoyt (NV), 13.11; 4th, Ridge Harger (NN), 13.13; 5th, Reece Gray (NEN), 13.22; 6th, Jude Archer (NEN), 13.34; 7th, Brock Sebek-Holmes (RP), 13.62; 8th, Cameron Biondo (SH), 13.71; 9th, John Gard (MC), 13.75; 10th, Boston Cole (NA), 14.18; 11th, Issac Coats (NA), 14.26; 12th, Jared Owens (A), 14.41; 13th, Skyler Randall (NV), 14.70; 14th, Aj Price (H), 14.81; 15th, Parker Hale (MC), 15.15; 16th, Ace Allen (EA), 15.27; 17th, Dylan Anthony (A), 16.36; 18th, Drake Christo (H), 16.46; 19th, Teahen Hannah (EA), 16.61; 20th, Marek Stevens (NN), 17.47; 21st, Luke Findley (WC), 19.27; 22nd, Nick Waggoner (SH), 20.63

200 Meter Dash – 1st, Bo Collins (WC), 25.07; 2nd, Case Millsap (RP), 25.87; 3rd, Tye Hoyt (NV), 26.70; 4th, Cameron Biondo (SH), 27.12; 5th, Ridge Harger (NN), 27.15; 6th, Reece Gray (NEN), 27.24; 7th, River Cotton (SH), 29.08; 8th, Boston Cole (NA), 29.16; 9th, Heath Biermann (MC), 29.79; 10th, Aj Price (H), 29.89; 11th, Vance Parmenter (A), 30.68; 12th, Blaise Krogen (RP), 30.77; 13th, Cole White (MC), 30.95; 14th, Adler Miller (NA), 31.17; 15th, Aiden Jimenez (EA), 31.24; 16th, Wyatt Landess (EA), 32.16; 17th, Myles Shipley (NV), 32.96; 18th, Xander Bodle (NEN), 35.65; 19th, Owen Coleman (NN), 36.20; 20th, Xavier Trosper (H), 44.18

400 Meter Dash – 1st, Cameron Biondo (SH), 1:00.59; 2nd, Jonathan Smock (NV), 1:00.81; 3rd, Jude Archer (NEN), 1:01.16; 4th, Ridge Harger (NN), 1:02.89; 5th, Jadyn Geib (RP), 1:03.29; 6th, Desmond Chaney (RP), 1:03.30; 7th, Cole Ruby (WC), 1:03.77; 8th, Brody Sage (SH), 1:04.20; 9th, Mack Smith (MC), 1:06.02; 10th, Wyatt Scadden (NEN), 1:10.06; 11th, Porter Runnels (A), 1:10.57; 12th, Wyatt Landess (EA), 1:11.17; 13th, Squire Barnes (NA), 1:15.58; 14th, Tye Miller (NV), 1:16.87; 15th, Isaac Haer (MC), 1:20.38; 16th, Robbie Forney (NN), 1:20.53; 17th, Drake Christo (H), 1:20.55; 18th, Jackson Riedinger (NA), 1:20.55; 19th, Gabe Staley (H), 1:27.31

800 Meter Run – 1st, Adian Hughes-Fast (NV), 2:26.32; 2nd, Brody Wennihan (EA), 2:27.67; 3rd, Braxton McGinness (NV), 2:29.86; 4th, Scott Manley (MC), 2:39.60; 5th, Gabe Gebhards (RP), 2:41.65; 6th, Gage Cox (NA), 2:43.28; 7th, Jase Walker (NA), 2:44.57; 8th, Chris Waibel (SH), 2:44.64; 9th, Reid Ellis (RP), 2:47.85; 10th, Hayden Piper (SH), 2:48.10; 11th, Lance Runde (NEN), 2:56.67; 12th, Liam Cordell (NEN), 3:10.08; 13th, Draven Rader (NN), 3:15.08; 14th, Jayden Scott (EA), 3:21.68; 15th, Wesley Brown (WC), 3:33.95

1600 Meter Run – 1st, Jackson Meyerkorth (RP), 5:44.28; 2nd, Jax Cowden (NV), 5:44.56; 3rd, Moses Wieland (NV), 5:59.09; 4th, Memphis Jones (SH), 6:01.35; 5th, Lance Runde (NEN), 6:02.95; 6th, Liam Cordell (NEN), 6:05.18; 7th, Reid Ellis (RP), 6:36.58; 8th, Connor Pearson (NN), 6:50.18; 9th, Hunter Parsley (SH), 7:05.47; 10th, Finn Hurst (EA), 7:08.09; 11th, Keith Riedel (NN), 8:04.00

100 Meter Hurdles – 1st, Cole Ruby (WC), 17.78; 2nd, Layne Hawkins (MC), 17.84; 3rd, Joseph Smock (NV), 18.84; 4th, Dylan Smith (WC), 19.86; 5th, Cooper Morrow (NV), 20.34; 6th, Kameron Noland (SH), 20.41; 7th, Aj Price (H), 20.70; 8th, Kyler Noland (SH), 20.74; 9th, Westyn Amthor (RP), 21.02; 10th, Jeremy Bomar (EA), 21.88; 11th, Ben Rolf (EA), 22.93; 12th, Robbie Forney (NN), 23.39; 13th, Austin Bammer (MC), 24.38; 14th, Marek Stevens (NN), 24.83

4×100 Meter Relay – 1st, Rock Port, 52.00; 2nd, Nodaway Valley, 52.73; 3rd, Worth County, 53.64; 4th, Albany, 54.06; 5th, Mound City, 54.19; 6th, North Andrew, 56.37; 7th, East Atchison, 57.44; 8th, Northeast Nodaway, 1:01.61; 9th, North Nodaway, 1:05.69; 10th, South Holt, 1:15.49

4×200 Meter Relay – 1st, Rock Port, 1:51.06; 2nd, Albany, 1:54.02; 3rd, Nodaway Valley, 1:55.26; 4th, South Holt, 1:55.53; 5th, Worth County, 1:55.86; 6th, Mound City, 2:00.15; 7th, East Atchison, 2:00.51; 8th, North Andrew, 2:02.76; 9th, Northeast Nodaway, 2:16.05; 10th, North Nodaway, 2:17.01

4×400 Meter Relay – 1st, Rock Port, 4:16.79; 2nd, Nodaway Valley, 4:20.20; 3rd, East Atchison ‘A’ 4:20.30; 4th, Mound City, 4:38.12; 5th, Northeast Nodaway, 4:44.11; 6th, Albany, 4:49.97; 7th, Worth County, 4:52.77; 8th, North Andrew, 5:00.51; 9th, North Nodaway, 5:26.65; 10th, South Holt, 5:43.08

High Jump – 1st, Case Millsap (RP), 1.60m; 2nd, Memphis Jones (SH), 1.55m; 3rd (tie), Moses Wieland (NV) and Mack Smith (MC), 1.46m; 5th, Adian Hughes-Fast (NV), 1.45m; 6th (tie), Brody Wennihan (EA) and Issac Coats (NA), 1.40m; 8th (tie), Maverick Cox (WC) and Aj Price (H), 1.35m

Pole Vault – 1st, Moses Wieland (NV), 3.05m; 2nd, Westyn Amthor (RP), 2.59; 3rd, Hayden Sanders (WC), 2.44m; 4th, Brody Wennihan (EA), 2.43m; 5th, Cole White (MC), 2.29m; 6th, Cooper Morrow (NV), 2.28m; 7th, Aiden Jimenez (EA), 2.13m; 8th (tie), Kyler Noland (SH) and Gage Cox (NA), 1.98m

Long Jump – 1st, Ridge Harger (NN), 5.18m; 2nd, Logan Ellis (RP), 5.10m; 3rd, Reece Gray (NEN), 5.06m; 4th, Jonathan Smock (NV), 4.88m; 5th, Tye Hoyt (NV), 4.77m; 6th, John Gard (MC), 4.76m; 7th, Memphis Jones (SH), 4.62m; 8th, Cole Ruby (WC), 4.56m; 9th, Reid Ellis (RP), 4.51m; 10th, Issac Coats (NA), 4.45m; 11th, Luke Gebhards (EA), 4.40m; 12th, Grady Knapp (MC), 4.37m; 13th, Caleb New (WC), 4.32m; 14th, Boston Cole (NA), 4.30m; 15th, Brody Sage (SH), 4.18m; 16th, Vance Parmenter (A), 4.08m; 17th, Jared Owens (A), 4.07m; 18th, Jude Archer (NEN), 3.83m; 19th, Gabe Staley (H), 3.62m; 20th, Owen Coleman (NN), 3.44m

Triple Jump – 1st, Brock Sebek-Holmes (RP), 9.90m; 2nd, Dylan Smith (WC), 9.72m; 3rd, Cameron Biondo (SH), 9.62m; 4th, Cooper Morrow (NV), 9.28m; 5th, Jackson Meyerkorth (RP), 9.26m; 6th, Caleb New (WC), 9.19m; 7th, Grady Knapp (MC), 9.14m; 8th, Colden Ramsey (NA), 8.70m; 9th, Cole White (MC), 8.59m; 10th, Skyler Randall (NV), 8.33m; 11th, Kameron Noland (SH), 8.03m; 12th, Adler Miller (NA), 7.65m; 13th, Ben Rolf (EA), 7.41m; 14th, Jackson Keho (NN), 6.95m; 15th, Wyatt Landess (EA), 6.78m; 16th, Marek Stevens (NN), 6.29m

Shot Put – 1st, Bo Collins (WC), 13.30m; 2nd, Treyton Brown (EA), 11.07m; 3rd, Scott Manley (MC), 10.89m; 4th, Gabe Gebhards (RP), 10.67m; 5th, Elliot Mercer (A), 10.50m; 6th, Kanyon Ramsey (NA), 10.17m; 7th, Ethan Lininger (WC), 10.14m; 8th, Dayton Hays (RP), 9.88m; 9th, JD Cronk (NV), 9.22m; 10th, Toryn Privett (NEN), 9.11m; 11th, Porter Runnels (A), 8.66m; 12th, Camden Brown (NV), 7.98m; 13th, River Cotton (SH), 7.96m; 14th, Drake Christo (H), 7.86m; 15th, Gabe Wallace-Corcoran (SH), 7.61m; 16th, Axyl Slemp (EA), 7.59m; 17th, Tyson Wilmes (NA), 6.78m; 18th, Jace Burns (NEN), 6.68m; 19th, Xavier Trosper (H), 6.55m; 20th, Tommy Stringer (NN), 5.54m; 21st, Wyatt Emery (NN), 5.15m; 22nd, Max Knowles (MC), 4.75m

Discus Throw – 1st, Bo Collins (WC), 45.36m; 2nd, Elliot Mercer (A), 38.85m; 3rd, Ethan Lininger (WC), 33.52m; 4th, Dayton Hays (RP), 29.79m; 5th, JC Cronk (NV), 28.11m; 6th, Gabe Gebhards (RP), 27.21m; 7th, River Cotton (SH), 25.93m; 8th, Kayne Ellis (A), 25.14m; 9th, Kanyon Ramsey (NA), 24.37m; 10th, Scott Manley (MC), 24.32m; 11th, Gabe Wallace-Corcoran, (SH), 22.18m; 12th, Tyson Wilmes (NA), 22.02m; 13th, Toryn Privett (NEN), 20.82m; 14th, Rennick Rader (MC), 18.85m; 15th, Bryton Olson (NV), 16.59m; 16th, Tommy Stringer (NN), 12.94m; 17th, Wyatt Emery (NN), 12.90m; 18th, Fenton Ackley (NEN), 12.18m