A two-vehicle crash occurred at the construction zone on I-29 southbound in Atchison County at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The wreck took place at the 123.8 mile-marker, 13 miles north of Rock Port. A 2016 Honda Civic, driven by Paula A. Allison, 70, of Quincy, Illinois, was southbound on the interstate in the right lane and a 1999 Kenworth, driven by Evan T. Vessell, 42, of Bernie, Missouri, was southbound in the left lane. Both entered the limited-to-one-lane construction zone, with the right side of the Honda striking the towed unit of the Kenworth. The Kenworth traveled off the left side of the roadway and came to rest on its wheels facing south. The Honda came to a controlled stop south of the crash.

Allison, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was taken to George C. Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg, Iowa. The Honda Civic was totaled and towed from the scene by Double M Towing. The Kenworth sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. K. F. Jeffers, who was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.