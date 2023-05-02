Fairfax Alumni Week

Saturday, May 13, has been designated Betty Wennihan Day. Betty did so much for the community and school as a historian and spent much time gathering the historical facts and sharing it with the kids of Fairfax R-3. The following week, through the Fairfax Alumni banquet, has been declared Celebration of the Past Week!

The 2023 Fairfax Alumni Banquet will be held Friday, May 19, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Fairfax High School Gymnasium honoring the graduating class of 2023. Tickets are $15 per person. Reservations are due by noon, Wednesday, May 17, and can be made at KG Buds in Fairfax. You can also send reservations to Aleesha Lemar, 17825 390th Street, Graham, MO 64455 or send a text message/call 660-920-9040.

Westboro Alumni Banquet

Westboro High School alumni are gathering at 12:00 noon Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the old Westboro Fire Station. Dinner is catered. Cost is $12.00 per person.

Honored classes are: 1943, 1953, 1963 and 1973. The banquet is open to all those who attended Westboro School. Spouses and guests accompanying alumni are welcome.

Norma (Henning) Mather has taken reservations for many years. This year, there is a change and Carol Kirkpatrick is accepting reservations (please call, an accurate count is needed for the caterer) at 1-660-984-5416 or 1-816-341-1176.

Rock Port Alumni Gathering

The 2023 Rock Port High School Alumni Gathering is right around the corner! The alumni committee is calling this year’s banquet a gathering because no meal will be served. Alumni will gather on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in the high school gym at 4:00 p.m. (Honor class pictures will be taken at 3:00 p.m., oldest to youngest.)

The atmosphere will be more social and relaxed, and attire is casual and comfortable. Cake, nuts, mints, and bottled water will be served, and free-will donations will be accepted (no tickets will be sold).

Please make a reservation for seats by calling Bank Midwest (660-744-6262) or Citizens Bank & Trust (660-744-5333). You can also leave a comment on the Facebook page (Rock Port High School Alumni Association). Give your name, number attending, and the year you graduated.

Honor classes for this year’s banquet include the 70-year class of 1953, 60-year class of 1963, 50-year class of 1973, 40-year class of 1983, 30-year class of 1993, 25-year class of 1998, 20-year class of 2003, 10-year class of 2013, and this year’s graduating class of 2023.

Watson Alumni Banquet

The Watson Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Watson Community Building. Social hour will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and supper will be served at 7:00 p.m. The meal will be free but you must make a reservation by May 20. Call 660-993-2226 or 660-744-5436 to make a reservation. Anyone who attended Watson High School may attend (as long as you make a reservation first).

THS Alumni Banquet

The Tarkio High School Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Tarkio Community Building. Social hour begins at 5:00 p.m. Dinner will begin at 6:00 p.m., followed by a meeting and recognition of honored classes.

Tickets are available at the Flower Mill and Farmers State Bank in Tarkio. If you plan on attending, you will need to RSVP with a choice of meat (smoked brisket or Chef Paul’s chicken marsala). For the full menu, visit the “Tarkio High School Alumni Group” Facebook page.

Tickets are $22.00 each. Attendees may pay at the door, but RSVPs and choice of meat are needed as soon as possible. Call or text Mary Ann at 660-744-4049 or Teresa at 660-582-7982 to RSVP or ask questions.