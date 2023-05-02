The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

James and Deanne Gerking from Brock, Nebraska, were present to meet with the commission about the need to clean up pieces of tire that are left at the Entire business site. He stated that they are currently working to get approval from the DNR to bury the rubber in the existing lagoon and then cover it with dirt, hopefully creating sub-irrigated ground to raise crops on. The commission stated that approval can only come from the DNR.

Clerk Taylor reported that the polling locations were open for the General Municipal Election, and everything was going smoothly.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring spoke to commissioners about the culvert replacement on Atchison/Holt Road at Ditch 5. The Mill Creek Drainage District is wanting to place two flat bottom culverts under Atchison/Holt Road at Ditch 5. The culverts they want to place under the road would replace an existing culvert that is still functioning. The existing culvert is 40 feet in length with very steep slopes on the north and south of roadway creating a safety concern. Mill Creek Drainage is wanting to replace with 40 feet culverts not allowing for a minimum of 2.5:1 slope on the north and south side of the roadway and a 22-foot roadway drive surface. If the 40-foot culverts are placed, it would have 1:1 slope on the north and south side of the roadway and a very narrow drive surface and safety concern. Phil Graves had been in at a prior date and spoke to the commission and asked if the county would put the culverts in, but no other specifications were spoken about at that time. The commission stated that if culverts would not support a safe slope from the driving surface nothing would be done, and it can stay the way it is.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, April 6, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

The commissioners, Clerk Taylor, and Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring participated in a conference call with Amy Dowis and Sarah Prickett with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments. They were seeking support for match money from the five-county region to prepare a Regional Safety Action Plan through Safe Streets for All. Amy explained that having this plan in place would give the counties and all cities within those counties a much-needed tool to apply for future funding. She stated that the safety analysis component of the plan is critical and provides needed information for future grant applications and funding. After a lengthy discussion, the commissioners voted to participate in the project with a commitment to match $3,000 in 2024 and $3,000 in 2025 from either ARPA funding or work in kind. The commitment letter was signed and forwarded to the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.

Melissa Massar with Great River Engineering was present to review preliminary design information on BRO-24, BRO-25, and BRO-26. Also present for the meeting were: Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring and members of the Langdon Special Road District, John Eilers and Rick Oswald. Much of the meeting was spent discussing BRO-26, which is a shared bridge between the county and Langdon Special Road District. After listening to concerns from the group, Melissa stated she had some follow-up work to do by contacting the Corps of Engineers and reviewing the design plan to make sure it meets their approval and requirements. She reviewed the invoicing process with Clerk Taylor and presented Invoice #1 on all three projects for approval.

Don Brown and Michael Clancy met with the commissioners and Maintenance Supervisor Greg Beck to reintroduce The Renodry System. They had done a assessment of the courthouse a few years ago and found the courthouse to have a lot of moisture problems in the masonry of the building and the jail. The have now installed the system in many courthouses around the state and are seeing great success in drying out the masonry. They would like the commission to contact their references and consider the system for Atchison County. Maintenance Supervisor Beck will work with the commission to contact the references.

Clerk Taylor reviewed the draft audit report for 2020 and 2021 with the commission and the representation letter was signed by Presiding Commissioner Livengood.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent to attend the Missouri Association of Counties Legislative Conference.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring was in to discuss department matters.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, April 13, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Collector Diane Livengood was in to open a sealed bid in front of the commission for Parcel #5201-20-000410 Bennett Trust, Kerry Ann Bennett c/o Ken Bennett. She explained that the property has been offered at the tax sale for three years and taxes are delinquent since 2017. Statute allows this type of property to be purchased by sealed bid. The property has been posted on the county bulletin board for 14 days, with only one bid being received. The bidder was Janell Ann Moore with a bid of $500.00. Collector Livengood explained that by the property being purchased and going back on the tax rolls, the annual taxes would be approximately $450.00 per year. The commissioners voted to accept the bid for $500.00.

Rhonda Wiley, E/9-1-1/Emergency Management Director, was into review the updates and changes to the Atchison County Radiological Plan. Director Wiley drafted all the required changes and they have been approved by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA). The commissioners voted to approve and accept the updated Atchison County Radiological Plan as presented. The necessary papers were signed by Presiding Commissioner Livengood and Director Wiley and it will be distributed as required.

Director Wiley reported that the biannual Cooper Nuclear exercise would be held on August 29, 2023.

Director Wiley then presented concerns about getting the security system installed at the 9-1-1 office. The commission approved her looking into some systems that would work and if she could find one for under the required bid amount she could move forward with the installation.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood,South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Road and Bridger Supervisor Kamron Woodring was in to request the final approval of the Road and Bridge Policy Manual. The document is meant to establish a uniform policy for roadway development throughout Atchison County and provide a clear statement of the procedures for construction within the right-of-way. The purpose and intent of the policies and procedures are to ensure that all roadways and bridge structures are designed and constructed according to federal and state guidelines to provide safe roads for Atchison County citizens to travel. In addition, it contains numerous applications relating to road work and dust control requirements. Anyone needing any information about the policy may contact the Atchison County Road & Bridge office. The commissioners voted to approve and adopt the policy as presented.

Supervisor Woodring then reported that Doug Garrison with Advanced Pork Systems contacted him about the condition of the northern part of X Avenue. Woodring reported that the road has lost its crown due to extensive truck traffic and needs to be built up, but that is not a quick fix option. At the least, additional repair rock needs to be added. The commission and Woodring discussed some stabilization options. During construction of the wind farm many years ago stabilization with a rock-solid base product was performed and seemed to help the road hold up to heavy use. The commission asked Supervisor Woodring to inspect the road and see if this would be a good option for improving the section of road on X Avenue.

Clerk Taylor reported that the landfill was inspected several weeks ago, and the report was received yesterday from the Department of Natural Resources. There was one unsatisfactory mark for a small area where water was pooling on a terrace. Clerk Taylor asked Supervisor Woodring to look at it, which he has and said it is very minor and can be corrected with a few loads of dirt and reseeding. Clerk Taylor and Supervisor Woodring will draft a letter to the DNR of the actions that will be taken and have it repaired as soon as the weather permits.

Supervisor Woodring was given the go -ahead to implement an informational Facebook page for the Atchison County Road and Bridge Department to use as a communication tool.

Clerk Taylor reported that Andrew James, Senior Right of Way Specialist with the Northwest District, reached out requesting to move forward with transferring some parcels for Project J1S3054 to the county in conjunction with a 2019 bridge replacement on Rt. J over the Tarkio River in Atchison County. The county entered into an agreement with MoDOT on January 24, 2019, and on September 28, 2020, for a Quit Claim Deed, but the deed was not finalized at that time due to utility work that was not complete. The project is now complete, and they are ready to file the Quit Claim Deed, but the deed needs to be signed by Presiding Commissioner Livengood.

Upon reviewing the Agreement Quit Claim Deed, the commissioners voted to approve the terms within the agreement and authorize Presiding Commissioner Livengood the power to sign the Quit Claim Deed as needed for the county.

The final document was picked up by Andrew James and filed in the Atchison County Recorder’s Office in Book 253, Page 275. All associated documents are stored on the Shared File under Road and Bridge, Route J MoDOT Project.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, April 20, 2023. Present were: South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission. Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood was absent.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

The commission and Clerk Taylor worked on preparing bid specifications to replace the flat roof on the courthouse. A bid date and time was set for May 18 at 9:00 a.m. Anyone interested in bidding can obtain a bid spec sheet by contacting the Atchison County Clerk’s office and may view the project by contacting Atchison County Maintenance Supervisor Greg Beck.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring was in to discuss department matters.

An action letter to the DNR was signed by Presiding Commissioner Livengood. It outlined what action will be taken at the Atchison County Landfill to correct the ponding issue found in the last inspection.

Rhonda Wiley, E/9-1-1/Emergency Management Director, reported that she had received confirmation and approval of the Atchison County Radiological Plan. She also presented Flood Plain Application Permit # 2023-01 from Mark/Elizabeth Andrew for an agriculture shelter located at 23002 D Ave., Rock Port. She said all details of the application were in order and just needed the signature of Presiding Commissioner Livengood.

Clerk Taylor reported that the 2022 Financial Statement had been printed according to the statutes.