The Tarkio R-I 5th-12th grade band and choir students will be hosting a spring concert Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. The evening will begin with the 5th grade band, followed by 6th grade, junior high, and high school, and will end with high school awards.

The Rock Port R-II spring band and choir concert will take place Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the south gym.

The Fairfax R-3 K-12 music concert will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in the high school gym. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m.