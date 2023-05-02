This year’s Tarkio Tech/Tarkio College Cleanup Days will be May 5 and 6. Clean-up will include mostly bush trimming, weed pulling, painting, caulking, and treating for weeds.

Required tools and materials include: hedge trimmer (cordless), loppers, gloves, shovels, rakes, hoes, spades, chainsaws, bush trimmer for roses, Preen, Roundup with a sprayer, Tordon, caulk and caulking guns, and a tractor for driving steel posts into the ground. All volunteers are welcome!

For a list of projects, send an email to ttstaff@tarkiotech.com.