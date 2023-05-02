The East Atchison and Rock Port high school boys’ golf teams competed in the Savannah Tournament in Savannah, Missouri, April 27, 2023. Rock Port finished in 5th with a team score of 363 and East Atchison finished in 10th with a team score of 412.

Rock Port’s Tayden Cook had the top area finish in fourth place with an 82 on the day. Other Rock Port scores include: Ozey Hurst 87, Carter Gebhards 94, Ryland Garst 100, and Jacobi Hogue 109. The Rock Port golfers set a new team best score by 31 strokes.

East Atchison scores include: River Dow 94, Cowen O’Riley 95, Austin Helfers 108, and Braiden Larson 115.

Both teams will be competing in the Class 1, District 4 Golf Tournament in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, May 8.