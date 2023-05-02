East Atchison Wolves defeated DeKalb 19-0 in varsity baseball action Monday, April 24, 2023, as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Zack Stevens got the start for EA, pitching for three innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out four and walking one.

East Atchison scored eight runs in the fourth inning alone. The offensive onslaught was led by Tate Johnson, Owen DeRosier, Blake Simmons, and Alex Erickson, who all drove in runs. Besides the hits, the Wolves also tore up the base paths, as four players stole at least two bases. Erickson led the way with three. The Wolves also didn’t commit a single error in the field.

Individual EA stats follow:

Alex Erickson – 2 hits (1 single, 1 double), 3 RBIs, 3 runs, 1 walk, 3 stolen bases; 2 outs

Blake Simmons – 2 hits (2 doubles), 1 RBI, 2 runs, 1 strikeout, 1 caught stealing

River Dow – 1 hit (double), 1 RBI, 1 run, 1 walk

Owen DeRosier – 2 hits (2 singles), 3 RBIs, 1 run, 2 strikeouts; 6 outs, caught 1 runner stealing

Cameron Oswald – 2 runs, 1 walk; 1 out

Braden Graves – 2 RBIs, 3 runs, 1 strikeout, 2 stolen bases

Gabe Harms – 2 runs, 3 walks, 1 strikeout, 2 stolen bases; 1 inning pitched, allowing 1 walk and striking out 1; 2 outs

Clayton Vernon – 1 run, 1 walk

Charlie Litherbury – 1 run, 1 strikeout, 1 stolen base

Tate Johnson – 1 hit (single), 2 RBIs, 3 runs, 1 walk, 2 stolen bases

Zack Stevens – 3.0 innings pitched, allowing 2 hits and 1 walk, striking out 4; 1 out