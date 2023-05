The Fairfax Farmers Market will resume Friday, May 5, on north Broadway Street, Fairfax, Missouri, for anyone wishing to sell their products. Bring your small canopies, tables, and chairs, set up and sell. This is a free service to all vendors held every Friday morning from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Direct questions to Marilyn Alldredge at 660-744-3146.