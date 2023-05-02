Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill (SB) 51, which allows Missourians more direct access to physical therapy services, into law. A signing ceremony was held in Governor Parson’s office at the State Capitol where he was joined by SB 51 sponsors, Senator Karla Eslinger, Representative Brenda Shields, and other stakeholders.

“We are all about streamlining processes and making it easier for Missourians to receive the services they need without unnecessary government burdens,” Governor Parson said. “SB 51 will make access to physical therapy care easier for more Missourians, while reducing patient costs and protecting their quality of care. We are proud to sign this good piece of legislation into law and look forward to more being sent to my desk soon.”

Provisions of SB 51 can be found below:

• Qualified physical therapists may treat patients without a prescription or referral from a physician;

• Qualified physical ther-a-pists may provide certain educational information, fitness or wellness programs, screenings, and consultations without a prescription or referral from a physician; and

• Physical therapists are required to consult with an approved health care provider after every 10 visits or 30 days, whichever occurs first, before continuing therapy.