Tarkio citizens recently elected to serve on the Tarkio R-I School Board are, from left to right, Amy Hurst, Joshua Wright, and Raymond Gebhards, Jr.

The Tarkio R-I Board of Education met at Tarkio High School April 18, 2023. The re-organization Board of Education meeting was called to order by president Garrett Wood at 7:00 p.m. Board members attending were: Josh Wright, Sam Hannah, Brooke Vette and incoming members Raymond Gebhards and Amy Hurst. Jamie Barnett joined the meeting at 7:55 p.m. Others in attendance included: board secretary Lanette Hogue, Tarkio R-I Superintendent Carrie Livengood, Tarkio Elementary Principal Kari Taylor, Markie Sundermann, Deyton Thomson, Erica Taylor, Shannon Bruns, Blu Dow, Ellie Graves, Brooke Walton, Melody Barnett, Baylee Ray, Kara Vette, Megan McAdams, Joey Stevens, Ken Eaton, Bruce Johnson, Tom Pisarkiewicz, Mark Blythe, and Diosa LaDuron.

The board voted to confirm the election results. The oath of office, led by Board Secretary Lanette Hogue, was administered to Amy Hurst, Josh Wright and Raymond Gebhards. The following were elected board officers: Garrett Wood, board president; Sam Hannah, board vice-president; Lanette Hogue, board secretary; and Marla Swaby, treasurer.

The re-organization meeting adjourned at 7:05 p.m. The meeting moved into open session at 7:06 p.m.

Board members voted unanimously to approve the resolution approving a project for the Tarkio R-I School District of Atchison County, Missouri, approving the issuance of lease certificates of participation in order to provide funds to pay the costs of such project; authorizing and approving certain documents in connection with the issuance of said certificates; fixing the time when this resolution shall become effective and authorizing certain other actions in connection with the issuance of said certificates.

Board members voted to approve a revised fiber quote in the amount of $5,066.64, a quote for display boards in the amount of $12,730.40, a quote for interactive boards in the amount of $75,547.00, a quote for high school computer lab desktops in the amount of $8,182.00, and a quote of $26,103.53 for teacher devices. They also approved the Midwest Data Center contract as presented.

The board voted to approve the five-year contract with Opaa! Food Management.

The board approved the district obligations.

The CTA and TAC reports were presented and reviewed.

Tarkio Elementary Principal Kari Taylor reported that the elementary attendance was 94% for March. Twenty-two children were screened during preschool screenings. Battle of the Books was held on March 24, 2023. Kids’ Korner hosted an Explore with Me Afternoon on March 31, 2023. The elementary celebrated their paraprofessionals on April 5, 2023. Pancakes with Pals was held on April 6, 2023, and had 89 students and 69 adults attend. Kindergarten screenings were held on April 13, 2023.

Tarkio R-I Superintendent Carrie Livengood shared a report from Tarkio High School Principal Nick Kemerling.

Superintendent Livengood gave a financial report. Mrs. Livengood shared that the school received a mental health grant in the amount of $25,000. Mrs. Livengood shared a facilities’ update. She reported that the quote for the bullet resistant film for all exterior doors came in around $26,000. Graduation is set for May 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Mrs. Livengood shared that she has started a Google form for maintenance needs for the summer. She also shared that Tarkio R-I received 30 out of 30 for its CSIP Score.

The board voted to approve the Tarkio Tech contract for the 2023-24 school year for the purpose of offering classes to high school students for post-secondary credit.

The 2023 graduates were approved as presented.

Josh Wright moved and Sam Hannah seconded to approve 6th grade participation in junior high sports for the 2023-24 school year. The motion carried 5-2.

The board voted to approve the contract with NLS Education for visual impairment needs.

Mrs. Livengood shared a technology program evaluation.

The board members unanimously voted to hire the following for the 2023-24 school year: Marinda Liming, Robin Augustin, Terry Petersen, and LoryAnne Daugherty.

The board members unanimously voted to approve the resignations of Tiffany McGinness and Laura Forehand.

The board also voted to approve the overnight state music trip.

The meeting moved into closed session at 9:30 p.m.

The board voted to continue employment for the following: Mary Beth Bredensteiner, Suzanne Brought, Marla Swaby, Nikki Parshall, Mistie Rightsell, Susan Jones, Sandi Riley, Michelle Navin, Jodie Dorrel, Connie Gebhards, Marie Joesting, Bill Joesting, Lanette Hogue, Shannon Bruns, Meghan Hughes, Jim Bob Barker, Sandra Meier, Ponya King, Amanda Boomgaarn, and Amy Hughes.

The board voted to employ the following coaches: Aaron Behrens for high school head football coach and summer weights; Kevin Dodson for head high school boys’ basketball coach; Josh Taylor for assistant junior high football coach, assistant high school boys’ basketball coach and head junior high boys’ basketball coach; Melody Barnett as high school girls’ golf coach; Erica Taylor as high school cheer coach; Matt Darrah as high school head wrestling coach and assistant junior high wrestling coach; Gerry Collingham as head junior high wrestling coach and assistant high school wrestling coach; Michelle Henry as head junior high girls’ basketball coach; Joe Unternahrer as assistant high school boys’ basketball coach, athletic director and head girls’ high school track coach; Casey Martin as assistant high school girls’ basketball coach; Tammy Hall as head junior high girls’ track coach and summer weights; Dustin Piper as assistant high school baseball coach and assistant high school football coach; Heidi Unternahrer as junior high and high school scholar bowl coach; Carrie Livengood for head junior high volleyball coach; and Dustin Piper, Jr. for assistant high school football coach.

Board members voted to hire Devin Albertson for the 2023-24 school year.

The meeting adjourned at 10:33 p.m.