Braden Graves, son of Beth and Jon Graves
William Kimpston, son of Linda and William Kimpston
Charlie Litherbury, son of Stephanie Litherbury and Chuck Litherbury
Cameron Oswald, son of Tracy and Josh Oswald
Wolf Braden Graves slides into home in East Atchison’s senior night baseball games Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Tarkio. The varsity Wolves won their game against Nodaway Valley 9-5.
East Atchison’s Cameron Oswald runs to 2nd base to get the out.
Senior Charlie Litherbury got to pitch in the senior parents’ night junior varsity game against Nodaway Valley.
William Kimpston pitched for the junior varsity Wolves in their contest against Nodaway Valley April 27 in Tarkio.
The East Atchison Wolves Varsity nabbed the lead late in the game in a 9-5 victory over Nodaway Valley (West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt) on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Tarkio. This was also senior parents’ night. Seniors and their parents include: Braden Graves, son of Jon and Beth Graves; William Kimpston, son of William and Linda Kimpston; Charlie Litherbury, son of Chuck Litherbury and Stephanie Litherbury; and Cameron Oswald, son of Josh and Tracy Oswald.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, EA tied things up at four. In the bottom of the sixth, Luke Morey drew a walk, scoring one run. East Atchison tallied nine hits in the game. Erickson and River Dow all managed multiple hits, with Erickson leading in four at bats with three hits.Alex Erickson got the start on the mound for the Wolves. He lasted five innings, allowing one hit and four runs while striking out four. River Dow and Gabe Harms assisted on the mound.
Individual EA stats follow:
Alex Erickson – 3 hits (3 singles), 1 RBI, 2 runs, 1 stolen base; 5.0 innings pitched, allowing 1 hit, 5 walks, 4 runs, and 1 earned run, striking out 4; 4 outs (1 double play)
Zack Stevens – 1 run
Blake Simmons – 1 RBI, 1 run, 1 walk, 1 strikeout, 1 stolen base
River Dow – 2 hits (1 single, 1 double), 2 runs, 1 strikeout; .2 inning pitched; 4 outs
Owen DeRosier – 2 strikeouts; 5 outs, caught 1 runner stealing
Cameron Oswald – 1 hit (double), 2 RBIs, 1 run, 1 walk, 1 stolen base; 4 outs, 1 error
Braden Graves – 1 hit (single), 1 RBI, 1 run, 2 strikeouts, 2 stolen bases
Luke Morey – 1 hit (single), 1 RBI, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; 1 out
Charlie Litherbury – 1 RBI, 1 run, 1 strikeout
Tate Johnson – 1 hit (single), 1 strikeout, 1 walk, 1 stolen base; 2 outs, 2 errors
Gabe Harms – 1.1 inning pitched, allowing 4 walks, 1 run, and 1 earned run, striking out 1; 1 out
There were runs aplenty as East Atchison Junior Varsity defeated Nodaway Valley 8-7. William Kimpston and Clayton Vernon each had one hit and Luke Morey led the way with two stolen bases. Clayton Vernon led the Wolves in RBIs with three. The Wolves didn’t commit a single error in the field.
Individual EA stats follow:
Zack Stevens – 1 RBI, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; 9 outs
Mason McMahon – 1 run, 1 walk; 1 out
William Kimpston – 1 hit (single), 1 RBI, 2 runs, 2 walks; .1 inning pitched, allowing 2 hits, 4 walks, 3 runs, and 3 earned runs
Connor Morton – 1 walk
Carter Wennihan – 2 runs, 1 walk, 2 stolen bases; 1 out
Trent Kingery – 1 run, 1 walk, 1 stolen base
Luke Morey – 1 run, 1 walk, 2 stolen bases; 1 inning pitched, striking out 2
Brayden Smith – 1 run, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; 2 innings pitched, allowing 2 walks, 1 run, and 1 earned run, striking out 6
Clayton Vernon – 1 hit (single), 3 RBIs, 1 strikeout, 1 stolen base
Charlie Litherbury – .1 inning pitched, allowing 1 walk, 3 runs, and 3 earned runs, striking out 1