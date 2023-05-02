Braden Graves, son of Beth and Jon Graves

Wolf Braden Graves slides into home in East Atchison’s senior night baseball games Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Tarkio. The varsity Wolves won their game against Nodaway Valley 9-5.

East Atchison’s Cameron Oswald runs to 2nd base to get the out.

Senior Charlie Litherbury got to pitch in the senior parents’ night junior varsity game against Nodaway Valley.

William Kimpston pitched for the junior varsity Wolves in their contest against Nodaway Valley April 27 in Tarkio.

The East Atchison Wolves Varsity nabbed the lead late in the game in a 9-5 victory over Nodaway Valley (West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt) on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Tarkio. This was also senior parents’ night. Seniors and their parents include: Braden Graves, son of Jon and Beth Graves; William Kimpston, son of William and Linda Kimpston; Charlie Litherbury, son of Chuck Litherbury and Stephanie Litherbury; and Cameron Oswald, son of Josh and Tracy Oswald.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, EA tied things up at four. In the bottom of the sixth, Luke Morey drew a walk, scoring one run. East Atchison tallied nine hits in the game. Erickson and River Dow all managed multiple hits, with Erickson leading in four at bats with three hits.Alex Erickson got the start on the mound for the Wolves. He lasted five innings, allowing one hit and four runs while striking out four. River Dow and Gabe Harms assisted on the mound.

Individual EA stats follow:

Alex Erickson – 3 hits (3 singles), 1 RBI, 2 runs, 1 stolen base; 5.0 innings pitched, allowing 1 hit, 5 walks, 4 runs, and 1 earned run, striking out 4; 4 outs (1 double play)

Zack Stevens – 1 run

Blake Simmons – 1 RBI, 1 run, 1 walk, 1 strikeout, 1 stolen base

River Dow – 2 hits (1 single, 1 double), 2 runs, 1 strikeout; .2 inning pitched; 4 outs

Owen DeRosier – 2 strikeouts; 5 outs, caught 1 runner stealing

Cameron Oswald – 1 hit (double), 2 RBIs, 1 run, 1 walk, 1 stolen base; 4 outs, 1 error

Braden Graves – 1 hit (single), 1 RBI, 1 run, 2 strikeouts, 2 stolen bases

Luke Morey – 1 hit (single), 1 RBI, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; 1 out

Charlie Litherbury – 1 RBI, 1 run, 1 strikeout

Tate Johnson – 1 hit (single), 1 strikeout, 1 walk, 1 stolen base; 2 outs, 2 errors

Gabe Harms – 1.1 inning pitched, allowing 4 walks, 1 run, and 1 earned run, striking out 1; 1 out

There were runs aplenty as East Atchison Junior Varsity defeated Nodaway Valley 8-7. William Kimpston and Clayton Vernon each had one hit and Luke Morey led the way with two stolen bases. Clayton Vernon led the Wolves in RBIs with three. The Wolves didn’t commit a single error in the field.

Individual EA stats follow:

Zack Stevens – 1 RBI, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; 9 outs

Mason McMahon – 1 run, 1 walk; 1 out

William Kimpston – 1 hit (single), 1 RBI, 2 runs, 2 walks; .1 inning pitched, allowing 2 hits, 4 walks, 3 runs, and 3 earned runs

Connor Morton – 1 walk

Carter Wennihan – 2 runs, 1 walk, 2 stolen bases; 1 out

Trent Kingery – 1 run, 1 walk, 1 stolen base

Luke Morey – 1 run, 1 walk, 2 stolen bases; 1 inning pitched, striking out 2

Brayden Smith – 1 run, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; 2 innings pitched, allowing 2 walks, 1 run, and 1 earned run, striking out 6

Clayton Vernon – 1 hit (single), 3 RBIs, 1 strikeout, 1 stolen base

Charlie Litherbury – .1 inning pitched, allowing 1 walk, 3 runs, and 3 earned runs, striking out 1