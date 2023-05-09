Atchison County athletes will be busy the next several days. East Atchison’s baseball team will compete in District playoffs, starting at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, May 11, in Maysville, Missouri. Rock Port’s baseball team will begin their District play at 6:00 p.m. Monday, May 15, in Guilford, Missouri. Athletes who qualified will be competing in Sectional Track Saturday, May 13, at 9:00 a.m. in Plattsburg, Missouri. Four golfers will be competing at State Monday and Tuesday, May 15 and 16, at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia. Good luck to all athletes!

WCF SOF

The Rock Port and Tarkio Classes of 2023 will be participating in graduation ceremonies this Sunday, May 14. Rock Port’s graduation is at 1:30 p.m. and Tarkio’s graduation is at 2:00 p.m. Both ceremonies will take place in their respective high school gyms. Congratulations to all seniors! We wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors!

WCF SOF

We would like to say a big HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to our mothers and all the mothers around the world who not only gave us life, but have loved, encouraged, and shaped us into the people we are today.

WCF SOF