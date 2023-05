Kaylee Allen runs down the track in the 100 meter dash.

Ayden Harber takes a swing at the tee during Fairfax R-3 Field Day May 8, 2023.

Addy Giddinge jumps rope during Fairfax R-3 Elementary Field Day May 8, 2023.

Emmett Umbarger kept two hula hoops going during Field Day.

Arya Thomas competes in the long jump.