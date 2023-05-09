Rock Port golfers who qualified for State Golf include Aricin Weber, Tayden Cook, and Carter Gebhards.

East Atchison’s River Dow, pictured with Coach Dustin Barnes, qualified for State Golf.

Four Atchison County golfers are heading to State. The East Atchison and Rock Port boys’ golf teams competed in the Class 1, District 4 Golf Tournament Monday, May 8, 2023, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, at the par 72 Excelsior Springs Golf Club. Rock Port’s Tayden Cook, Aricin Weber, and Carter Gebhards, and East Atchison’s River Dow qualified with their individual scores. Rock Port placed third as a team with a score of 387. Individual scores include:

East Atchison

6th (3-way tie) – River Dow, 92

44th – Cowen O’Riley, 123

Rock Port

6th (3-way tie) – Tayden Cook, 92

12th – Aricin Weber, 95

14th – Carter Gebhards, 97

21st – Ozey Hurst, 103

34th – Ryland Garst, 115

The Class 1 Missouri State High School Athletic Association Golf Tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday, May 15 and 16, 2023, at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia.