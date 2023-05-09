May is Mental Health Aware-ness Month! Atchison County Health Department and Connections Counseling and Wellness are having a block party on Saturday, May 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Main Street in Tarkio. There will be music, food, snow cones, cotton candy, popcorn, bounce houses, face painting, yoga, games, prizes, educational booths, and fun! Everything is free. Each person will receive a meal ticket for the food and everyone will be asked to stop by three educational booths/activities and have their ticket signed.

Join in a Wellness Walk at 10:00 a.m. Free t-shirts will be given to those who walk.

Sign up for the Variety Show – singing, dancing, playing an instrument, reciting poetry, wow everyone with magic tricks or juggling! FREE t-shirts will be given to those who participate. Time slots are available starting at 11:30 a.m. Call the Atchison County Health Department to sign up at 660-736-4121.