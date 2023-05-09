May 14, 1948

• Mr. and Mrs. Cal Pierce have been advised by the government that the body of their son, Second Lt. Marlin L. Pierce, is being returned to the U.S. via transport Barney Kirschbaum due in New York around Friday. Lt. Pierce was killed in an airplane disaster in North Africa.

• A deal was closed the first of the week when Paul Bradney, operator of the Frozen Food Center, purchased the slaughterhouse at the Rock Port Sales Pavilion.

• Neighbors with 14 tractors provided spring plowing of the 40 to 45 acres of Floyd Marsh’s fields. Mr. Marsh has been unable to plow the fields himself due to sickness.

• The Rock Port Class of 1948 valedictorian is Nancie Peacocke and salutatorian is Betty Curry.

• In order to give more and safer clearance to wires of the local electric light system and the Rock Port Mutual Phone Company, the Bell Telephone Company had a construction crew in Rock Port late last week to erect new, 40-foot poles up the alley from the telephone building to Boney Branch.

• One of the fastest pieces of construction work done in Rock Port in many years is the completion of the modern residence which Erich Ernstine has erected in Savage Addition for L.A. Waynick, associated with the Nickerson enterprises. Excavation work for this residence started March 22 and the house was completed last week and is already occupied by its new owner.

May 10, 1973

• In Phelps City News: The Children’s Parade was a huge success, augmented by children from Rock Port and Watson. Susette Daugherty reigned as queen.

• A roll bar and heavy duty cab saved the life of Rick DeBuhr, 14, of Rock Port when the bank along Rock Creek gave way and the 1006 International Tractor he was driving rolled into a 30-foot ditch. He was about 10 feet from the edge of the bank when the whole area gave way. He crawled out the window and walked three blocks to the farm home.

• Construction on Interstate 29 is nearly complete from the Iowa line south to Route 136.

• Rock Port High School senior Lorilyn Ann Greenley, 17, who was to graduate as a salutatorian of her class May 10, was killed in a two-vehicle crash. Miss Greenley was riding on the back of a motorcycle when it was struck from behind by an impaired driver.

May 7, 1998

• Mrs. Sierks’ 6th grade social studies classes have been involved in a multi-cultural project, studying Costa Rica. They have been receiving some information through first-hand accounts by Dan Smith, a Fairfax High School graduate at MU. Dan completed a semester at E.A.R.T.H in Costa Rica and is most recently teaching English to elementary students there.

• The Rock Port Oil Crew dedicated last Friday, May 1, to honoring Bob Coit, who is retiring after 36 years of service. Bob started working there in 1962 and helped with the new design of the facility, modernizing it to make it more accessible to the changing automobile industry.

• The Rock Port Rotary Club will welcome a team of five business and professional men and women from Rotary District 2780 in Japan as part of the Rotary Foundation’s Group Study Exchange Program.