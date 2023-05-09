Ella Dick helped place signs advertising the Rock Port Farmers Market.

The Rock Port Farmers Market will open for the 2023 season on Saturday, June 3, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. The goal of the Rock Port Farmers Market is to spend a day celebrating Atchison County with food, fun, and local goods. The market will feature 15+ vendors setting up inside and outside the Atchison County Memorial Building.

A live musical performance from a folk/americana trio, The Wildwoods, will begin at 10:30 a.m. This performance is sponsored by the Rock Port Tourism Board.

The June vendor list includes the following: Lorretta’s Donut Wagon, MU Extension, 4H, Flower and Forged Farms, Dreamers Farm, Paigstries, Kennedy Orchard Bakery, Strange Makes, Berries on the Bluff, Barada Hills Trading Co., Laundrey Woodworks, Midwest Massage, Forest Finds Candle Co., homemade baked goods from Charmaine Flint, handmade jewelry from Libby Schawang, and more!⁣

Follow the Rock Port Farmers Market on Facebook and Instagram to stay in the loop with new vendors, giveaway information, live musical performances, and more. If you are interested in becoming a vendor or volunteer, email rockportmofarmersmarket@gmail.com.