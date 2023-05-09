Regular Meeting

May 11, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.

1.Call to Order

2.Roll Call

3.Adoption of Agenda

4.Approval of Minutes:

A.Regular Meeting – April 11, 2023

5.Review of Financial Information

6.Approval of Transfer of Funds

A.Fund 1 to Fund 2

7.Approval of Bills:

A.April Final Check Register

B.May Check Register to Date

C.Activity Account Checks

8.Communications:

A.Grades 4-6 Social Studies

B.Grades 7-12 Social Studies

9.Scheduled Audience:*

A.L.J. Hart – Bruce Johnson

B.FBLA – Dylan Kemerling

10.Reports:

A.Elementary Principal

B.High School Principal

C.Superintendent

1.Monthly Program Evaluation Report

a.Professional Development

2.Career Ladder

D.Board

1.TABS Report – Kayla Sierks

11.Old Business:

A.Certify Election Results

12.New Business:

A.Consider/Approve Resolution

Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of

Series 2023 General Obligation Bonds

with L.J. Hart & Company

B.Consider/Approve Opening Bond

Proceeds Account with

Citizens Bank & Trust

C.Consider/Approve Transfer Authority

on Bond Proceeds Account

D.Consider/Approve 2023 – 2024

Tarkio Technology Institute Agreement

E.Consider/Approve 2023 – 2024

Breakfast & Lunch Prices

F.Consider/Approve 2023 – 2024

Technology Purchase – Apptegy

G.Consider/Approve

Speech Therapy Contract

H.Consider/Approve Visual

Impairment Services Contract

I.Consider/Amend 2023 – 2024

Extra Duty Pay Schedule

J.Consider/Approve 2023 – 2024

Preliminary Budget

K.Consider/Approve Board Policy Updates

L.Employment of Personnel

a.Non-certified Staff

b.Extra Duty

M.Future Business

13.Executive Session (In accordance

with RSMo.610.021 Sub Section (3), (13).

A.Personnel Matters –

Certified Staff Evaluations

14.Adjournment

Meeting will be held in the board room in the high school building.

* In accordance with Policy BDDH persons who wish to be on the board agenda as a scheduled audience should contact the Superintendent. Participants should limit their comments to three minutes.