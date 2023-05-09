Regular Meeting
May 11, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.
1.Call to Order
2.Roll Call
3.Adoption of Agenda
4.Approval of Minutes:
A.Regular Meeting – April 11, 2023
5.Review of Financial Information
6.Approval of Transfer of Funds
A.Fund 1 to Fund 2
7.Approval of Bills:
A.April Final Check Register
B.May Check Register to Date
C.Activity Account Checks
8.Communications:
A.Grades 4-6 Social Studies
B.Grades 7-12 Social Studies
9.Scheduled Audience:*
A.L.J. Hart – Bruce Johnson
B.FBLA – Dylan Kemerling
10.Reports:
A.Elementary Principal
B.High School Principal
C.Superintendent
1.Monthly Program Evaluation Report
a.Professional Development
2.Career Ladder
D.Board
1.TABS Report – Kayla Sierks
11.Old Business:
A.Certify Election Results
12.New Business:
A.Consider/Approve Resolution
Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of
Series 2023 General Obligation Bonds
with L.J. Hart & Company
B.Consider/Approve Opening Bond
Proceeds Account with
Citizens Bank & Trust
C.Consider/Approve Transfer Authority
on Bond Proceeds Account
D.Consider/Approve 2023 – 2024
Tarkio Technology Institute Agreement
E.Consider/Approve 2023 – 2024
Breakfast & Lunch Prices
F.Consider/Approve 2023 – 2024
Technology Purchase – Apptegy
G.Consider/Approve
Speech Therapy Contract
H.Consider/Approve Visual
Impairment Services Contract
I.Consider/Amend 2023 – 2024
Extra Duty Pay Schedule
J.Consider/Approve 2023 – 2024
Preliminary Budget
K.Consider/Approve Board Policy Updates
L.Employment of Personnel
a.Non-certified Staff
b.Extra Duty
M.Future Business
13.Executive Session (In accordance
with RSMo.610.021 Sub Section (3), (13).
A.Personnel Matters –
Certified Staff Evaluations
14.Adjournment
Meeting will be held in the board room in the high school building.
* In accordance with Policy BDDH persons who wish to be on the board agenda as a scheduled audience should contact the Superintendent. Participants should limit their comments to three minutes.