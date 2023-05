On May 5, 2023, at ap-proximately 11:38 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) was requested to assist the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office with a shooting in Fairfax, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating.

The suspect, Kristi J. Duering, 39, of Fairfax, has been charged with 1st Degree Domestic Assault. The victim, Dee E. Duering, 41, of Fairfax, remains in critical condition.