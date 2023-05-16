The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) board met May 10, 2023. Present were: Lori Seymour, Roger Martin, W.C. Farmer, Bob Alldredge, Jill Davis, Eryn Stepp, Mary Ann Hull, Jeff Meyer, and Craig Corken, board members; Monica Bailey, director; and Carol Clark, administrative assistant.

The minutes of the April meeting were approved.

The April financials were approved as presented.

Farmers State Bank CD #0762 matured on May 8. Meyer moved to cash that CD and invest the funds in a 14-month 4.18% CD at Farmers State Bank. Farmer seconded, and all approved.

Director Report

Erin Dennis (DED Regional Engagement Team) visited on May 3. Bailey joined her for several business visits.

ACDC continues to provide staff support to Restore Rock Port and Tarkio Renewal. TR still has funds available in their Property Improvement Grant fund.

The Business Improvement Grant program has $15,000 available. Applications will be awarded until all funds are allocated.

A Tarkio Tech scholarship for $500 was awarded to William Kimpston.

This year’s Youth Beautification Grant projects are underway in Rock Port and Fairfax. Applications for 2023-2024 projects (to be completed July 31, 2024) are due September 8, and winners will be announced at ACDC’s annual meeting, which is tentatively scheduled for September 13 in Fairfax.

Bailey discussed several additional ways ACDC will push scholarship information out to Atchison County seniors next year in the hopes that more students (especially those pursuing technical/career education) will apply.

New Business

Fairfax Optimist Club’s Nonprofit Support Request for their ballfield project was discussed. Stepp moved that ACDC contribute $5,000 to this project. Davis seconded, and all approved. (Alldredge and Martin abstained.)

A nonprofit request was discussed and tabled until further information can be acquired. Bailey will be in touch with the applicant.

The meeting was then adjourned.