This week has been Celebration of the Past Week in Fairfax, Missouri. A banner was hung on the walk bridge over Hwy. 59 Saturday, May 13, in celebration of Betty Wennihan Day.

The 2023 Fairfax Alumni Banquet will be held Friday, May 19, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Fairfax High School Gymnasium honoring the graduating class of 2023. Tickets are $15 per person. Reservations are due by noon, Wednesday, May 17, and can be made at KG Buds in Fairfax. You can also send reservations to Aleesha Lemar, 17825 390th Street, Graham, MO 64455 or send a text message/call 660-920-9040.