The High Creek Cemetery Association, Watson, Missouri, is making plans to celebrate the annual Memorial Day Tea event on Sunday, May 28, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the High Creek Church, 15824 State Hwy. B, Watson.

The directors and helpers will be putting up the flags throughout the cemetery and church area for this stunning, memorial and patriotic display for the holiday weekend. Area bakers are already dusting off the cookie recipe cards and deciding what cookies they will be sharing with visitors.

Hand sanitizer will be available for use.

All flowers not in permanently mounted vases, flags, decorations, solar lights, and mementoes must be removed by Monday, June 12, 2023.

Mark your calendar for Sunday, May 28, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to drive to the High Creek Cemetery east of Watson on State Hwy. B and see this picturesque site. Stop in at the church and have refreshments and enjoy a welcoming visit. Renew acquaintances with family and friends and catch up on the news.

Attendance has been slim since COVID shut them down in 2020 but hopefully it will be better this year. Bring your lawn chairs and sit a while under the shade tree or come inside (pews are available) and enjoy a cookie or two and a cup of coffee or tea. Members of the High Creek Cemetery Association hope to see you there.