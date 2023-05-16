The 2023 Rock Port High School Alumni Gathering is right around the corner! The alumni committee is calling this year’s banquet a gathering because no meal will be served. Alumni will gather on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in the high school gym at 4:00 p.m. (Honor class pictures will be taken at 3:00 p.m., oldest to youngest.)

The atmosphere will be more social and relaxed, and attire is casual and comfortable. Cake, nuts, mints, and bottled water will be served, and free-will donations will be accepted (no tickets will be sold).

Please make a reservation for seats by calling Bank Midwest (660-744-6262) or Citizens Bank & Trust (660-744-5333). You can also leave a comment on the Facebook page (Rock Port High School Alumni Association). Give your name, number attending, and the year you graduated.

Honor classes for this year’s banquet include the 70-year class of 1953, 60-year class of 1963, 50-year class of 1973, 40-year class of 1983, 30-year class of 1993, 25-year class of 1998, 20-year class of 2003, 10-year class of 2013, and this year’s graduating class of 2023.